Star Trek 4 finds director in Noah Hawley; Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto to return

Paramount's Star Trek 4 is finally moving forward with Fargo creator Noah Hawley coming on board as writer and director.

hollywood Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:33 IST

Press Trust of India
Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto in a still from Star Trek.
         

Paramount's Star Trek 4 is finally moving forward with Fargo creator Noah Hawley coming on board as writer and director.

The future of the fourth installment was thrown into uncertainty after talks between actor Chris Hemsworth and the studio broke down. Paramount wanted the Avengers: Endgame star to reprise his role of George Kirk in the new movie.

The film, however, is now back on track. The core cast of Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban and Zoe Saldana are all expected to return for the film, reported Variety.

Hawley, who recently made his feature directorial debut with Natalie Portman-starrer Lucy in the Sky, will also produce the project through his banner 26 Keys. Filmmaker JJ Abrams, who kickstarted the franchise with 2009’s Star Trek, will produce through his Bad Robot production house.

Besides Star Trek 4, Paramount is also in talks with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for another film which will be written by Mark L Smith.

