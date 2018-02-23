Stephen Fry reveals battle with cancer: I had my prostrate removed

British actor Stephen Fry said on Friday he has had surgery to remove his prostate after battling cancer for two months, adding in a video posted on Friday that the operation appears to have been successful.

The 60-year-old actor was part of the comic double act Fry and Laurie with actor Hugh Laurie, whom he knew from university, and has appeared in films such as V for Vendetta, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Blackadder’s Christmas Carol.

Fry said he had gone to his doctor just before Christmas to get a flu jab when signs of the cancer were first noticed. He added that his whole prostate had been removed in an operation in early January, and that the cancer did not seem to have spread.

For the last 2 months I've been in the throes of a rather unwelcome and unexpected adventure. I'm sorry I haven't felt able to talk about it till now, but here I am explaining what has been going on: https://t.co/uPorpiwstg — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) February 23, 2018

“As far as we know, it’s all been got... I generally felt that my life was saved by this early intervention,” Fry said in the video on his website.

“For the moment, I’m fit and well and happy.” Last month, Fry stepped down as host of Britain’s BAFTA film awards, having presented the ceremony 12 times. He is also known for presenting the BBC2 TV comedy quiz show QI.

He has spoken frankly about his health previously, and his struggles with anxiety and depression. In 1995, he fled a London theatre production just days after its opening in what he later called “emotional turmoil.”

He won an Emmy in 2007 for his documentary Stephen Fry: The Secret Life of the Manic Depressive.