Steven Spielberg’s daughter arrested for domestic violence, 2 weeks after she announces career as porn star

hollywood

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 09:19 IST

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Mikaela Spielberg, has been arrested in Tennessee for domestic violence, reported Page Six. The 23-year-old has been in the news after she announced decision to become an adult actor recently.

Mikaela lives with her fiancé, Chuck Pankow, 47. He often posts photos of both of them on social media. He has also confirmed the arrest to Fox News, saying that the incident was “a misunderstanding” and “no one is hurt”. More details are awaited.

Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw adopted Mikaela as a baby. Her decision to produce her own adult videos are said to have left her parents ‘concerned’. She had also said she would work in a strip club once she obtains her stripper license; Mikaela has chosen Sugar Star as her stage name.

“I just launched my self produced adult entertainment career. Safe, sane, consensual is the goal y’all. My body, my life, my income, my choice. I owe not a single person my autonomy or virtue just because of a name,” she wrote on Instagram. “This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice,” she told The Sun. “This is a positive, empowering choice. I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.”

Mikaela broke the news to her parents through Facetime. According to her, they are “intrigued” but “not upset.” Out of respect for Pankow, she said she will only do solo videos and won’t have sex with another person on camera.