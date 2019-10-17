Stranger Things 3 is most watched show in Netflix’s history; streamer reveals rare figures

hollywood

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:43 IST

Streaming service Netflix, which usually doesn’t reveal viewership figures of content available on the service, in its quarterly earnings report provided rare insight into some of the more popular releases of 2019. The third season of Stranger Things was the most watched piece of programming ever, with 64 million households tuning in, inside four weeks of release.

Netflix counts ‘a view’ only after a 70% of an episode of a series, or a feature film, has been consumed.

#StrangerThings Season 3 was the most watched season to date, with 64 million member households watching in its first four weeks pic.twitter.com/C1BKMThIpj — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 16, 2019

Stranger Things was followed by Umbrella Academy, which finished its first season, and La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), a Spanish show that’s been successful in Latin America and Europe. The Umbrella Academy was watched by 45 million households in four weeks, while Money Heist was watched by 44 million households in the same time frame.

Netflix’s feature films also have a clear leader. Bird Box, a supernatural thriller starring Sandra Bullock, was seen by 80 million households in its first month. That was followed by the Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston comedy Murder Mystery and Triple Frontier, an action movie with Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac. The family film Tall Girl was viewed by 41 million member accounts in its first four weeks; the thriller Secret Obsession, starring Brenda Song, racked up 40 million views in 28 days; and Otherhood, starring Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman, drew 29 million views.

The critically-acclaimed limited series Unbelievable has been watched by 32 million member households in its first 28 days pic.twitter.com/axZcCdYyGu — Netflix US (@netflix) October 16, 2019

The acclaimed drama Unbelievable, starring Kaitlyn Dever, Merrit Weaver and Toni Collette, was watched by 32 million households in its first 28 days, while the Emmy winning series When They See Us, was previously said to have been watched by over 40 million accounts.

As part of its upcoming slate of original films, targeted for the awards season, the streamer will release Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, and Fernando Mereilles’ The Two Popes. Also in the pipeline are Eddie Murphy-starrer Dolemite is My Name; Michael Bay and Ryan Reynolds’ 6 Underground; Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat; and The King starring Timothée Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp and Joel Edgerton.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 14:16 IST