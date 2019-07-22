The Lion King box office day 3: Disney film crosses Rs 50 cr mark, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 to enter Rs 100 cr club today

The Lion King, Disney remake of the classic animated film, is roaring at the box office and has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian ticket windows. The film showed massive growth during the weekend and collected around Rs 53 crore at the domestic box office.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, The Lion King collected around Rs 23 crore on Sunday. It had opened at Rs 11 crore on Friday and went on to show a 70% growth on Saturday with collections of Rs 19.15 crore. Among the Hollywood releases in India, The Lion King is only behind two Marvel blockbusters: Avengers Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

In North America, The Lion King opened with $185 million debut to earn a 10-day worldwide total of $531 million through Sunday, said Hollywood Reporter; the film opened in China a week early. The film has been directed by Jon Favreau and features an all-star voice cast led by Donald Glover and Beyoncé. The Hindi version is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club on Monday. The film collected around Rs 10.50 crore on Sunday, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com. This takes its 10-day total to Rs 99 crore. It will cross the Rs 100 crore mark faster than the actor’s 2017 film, Kaabil, which took around two weeks to reach the same milestone.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh continues to make records in India and abroad. The film has crossed the $1 million mark in Australia. Sharing the news on Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “KabirSingh is the first *Indian film* to cross A$ 1 million mark in #Australia in 2019... The film - still running in theatres - has surpassed *lifetime biz* of several biggies, including #GullyBoy, #Uri, #Bharat, #Kalank, #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal in #Australia... Data follows.”

Taran credited the good performance of the films during the weekend to the end of ICC Cricket World Cup. He tweeted, “Weekend biz gets a boost again, post #CWC19 cricket matches... Biz of three films especially - #TheLionKing, #Super30 and #KabirSingh - skyrocketed everywhere on Sat and Sun... Housefull boards are back... And so are #AchheDin for the trade!”

Weekend biz gets a boost again, post #CWC19 cricket matches... Biz of three films especially - #TheLionKing, #Super30 and #KabirSingh - skyrocketed everywhere on Sat and Sun... Housefull boards are back... And so are #AchheDin for the trade! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 10:21 IST