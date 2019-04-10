The Lion King trailer: Scar scares baby Simba, Timon and Pumbaa break into a song. Watch here

Disney has shared a brand new trailer for their upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King. The trailer shows tiny lion cub Simba cross paths with his scary uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and make new friends for life.

The trailer begins with Simba and Nala treading into Scar’s lair where he sees him and his pet hyenas. We then see him with his father, Mufasa (played by James Earl Jones) who tells him what makes a true king. It is followed by the iconic stampede scene and Scar’s warning to baby Simba never to return to the pride.

Simba meets Zazu (voiced by John Oliver), Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen). We watch Simba grow up as he follows Timon and Pumbaa up the hill and down the valleys. The final scene from the trailer shows Timon and Pumbaa singing their adorable song: In the jungle. Watch the trailer here:

Fans already love the trailer. “I think people who were alive when the original was released are more excited than kids and teenagers. But I am crying. Even the trailer is beautiful. I’m bringing tissues to the cinemas,” read a YouTube comment. “Finally, we have one Disney live action remake that looks good this year,” read another comment.

The Lion King stars Donald Glover as the voice of grown-up Simba and Beyonce plays the grown-up Nala. Comprising of an all-star voice cast, the film is one of the most highly anticipated live action Disney movies.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau and releases on July 19.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:58 IST