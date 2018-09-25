The Nun is the most successful horror movie ever made with Rs 1400 crore worldwide collection

Horror film The Nun ruled the international box office for the third consecutive weekend, as its total earning now stands at USD 191.7 million. In its third weekend run, it contributed USD 35.5 million from 80 international markets, reported Variety.

The movie is now considered as the biggest movie in the Conjuring series from 32 territories and is also the highest grossing in 26 territories, which includes Colombia and Sweden, to name a few.

The Nun earned had a strong opening in Korea where it earned USD 4.6 million and in France, it earned a decent USD 4.4 million.

In Russia too it earned a sweet USD 4.3 million and thereby making it the second-best film in the country.

The movie is set in 1952 Romania where a Catholic priest and a novice are sent by the Vatican to investigate a suicide committed by a nun.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 12:32 IST