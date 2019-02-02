The Wedding Guest trailer: Dev Patel kidnaps the omnipresent Radhika Apte

IFC Films has released the first trailer for The Wedding Guest, a new thriller starring Dev Patel, Radhika Apte and Jim Sarbh. The film is said to be about a mysterious British man’s journey across India and Pakistan.

We’re introduced to Dev Patel’s character, who enters India and procures a car. He then travels to a remote village in search of Sameera, played by Apte. When he finds her, they go on the run, away from unseen enemies.

The trailer appears to have elements of a romantic movie - there is a mention of Sameera marrying another man - and also a thriller that may or may not have a terrorism plotline.

We see several Indian locations, most prominently Delhi’s Paharganj, where Dev and Radhika’s characters hole up for a while. It is implied that Dev’s character was sent by someone to locate Sameera. “What was your plan?” he asks her at one point. “India is so full of people, everyone living their own life in their own world,” Radhika responds in a British accent. “It’s the perfect place to get lost,” Dev’s character says.

And then the two arrive in what appears to be Goa, and sparks fly on the beach. Meanwhile, several people tell Dev to be careful of Sameera. “The police are looking for her,” says Jim Sarbh’s character. “How long do you think it’ll be before they find you?”

The Wedding Guest is directed by Michael Winterbottom, whose last brush with India was in Trishna, a film he directed starring Freida Pinto, Riz Ahmed and Anurag Kashyap.

Dev is coming off an Oscar nomination for his performance in Lion, and will soon be seen in Hotel Mumbai, a thriller set around the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film will be made available on Netflix. The Wedding Guest premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Apte, meanwhile, had a strong 2018. She starred in Lust Stories, two Netflix series - Sacred Games and Ghoul - and also the critically acclaimed AndhaDhun.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 14:31 IST