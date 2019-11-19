e-paper
There were sparks between Emma Watson, Tom Felton on Harry Potter sets, says Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint has said that he remembers sparks flying between Emma Watson and Tom Felton during their time on Harry Potter.

hollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:23 IST

Asian News International
This recent picture of Emma Watson and Tom Felton fuelled dating rumours.
This recent picture of Emma Watson and Tom Felton fuelled dating rumours.
         

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint, recalled 'sparks' flying between his co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

The actor, who will next star in The Servant for Apple TV+, told Entertainment Tonight that he remembers 'sparks' flying between his co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton. Fox News quoted Grint as saying, "There was always something (between Watson and Felton), There was a little bit of a spark."

Grint, despite hoping not to start any rumours, admitted that there 'were some sparks' between the two actors. The actor added, "But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance."

 

View this post on Instagram

School mates #hogwartsalumni

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

However, Grint described his time on set, as 'spark-free.' He also admitted to not watching any of the eight Harry Potter films during his time working on them'. Only recently he did watch Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Grint also stated: "You watch us grow up through all the awkward teenage stages, and it's not something that I've ever really wanted to revisit."

While explaining why he'd never seen any of them. "It was a great experience, and I've got great memories." The actor also discussed the possibility of a Harry Potter reboot. "It was an amazing period of our lives, but I don't think any of us would be keen to jump back into it just yet," he admitted. "But never say never," Grint quipped.

