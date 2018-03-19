These kids made a low budget Avengers: Infinity War trailer and now Russo Bros want to hire them

A few students from Malaysia are making Marvel Studios wonder if they really needed millions of dollars to make the new Avengers: Infinity War movie. With a few T-shirts, a bag of Chocos, clothes pegs and some porcelain dishes, the kids have created the closest, most low budget rendition of the film’s trailer, impressing even the Russo Brothers.

In a tweet that has gone viral since, Aiman Sany posted the hilarious video for the world to see and appreciate. Sany and his friends recreated the trailer scene by scene in what looks like their college hostel. They use the unlikeliest props to achieve the desired effect, such as using red and yellow T-shirts to recreate Elisabeth Olsen and Scarlett Johansson’s red and blonde hair respectively. The infinity stones are represented by colourful clothes pegs and the magical chakras of Doctor Stephen Strange get the white dinner plate treatment.

The funniest bit, however, is also their most creative. They sift some chocolate breakfast cereal over a green sheet to recreate the great battle of Wakanda and it legit looks quite the same.

Director duo Russo Bothers who are helming Infinity War also retweeted Aiman with an open invitation to work on their next film. “Aiman. You guys are geniuses. Are you available to direct Avengers 5?,” they wrote in a tweet.

Avengers: Infinity War released on April 27 and stars the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There will be Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch and several more.

