This Avengers 4 actor might have just confirmed the plot device that could bring back the heroes

Months after Avengers: Infinity War, fans are still trying to figure out theories, potential storylines, the characters we will see and also the plot of the upcoming fourth part of the Marvel juggernaut. They are ripping every Marvel actor’s interview to shreds, hoping to find a clue as to how the creative minds behind the movies plan to bring back the fallen superheroes back to life.

The latest actor to get her interview analysed to bits is Ant-Man and the Wasp star, Evangeline Lilly. Currently on a promotional tour for her upcoming film, Lilly confirmed in an interview to Entertainment Tonight that she will be a part of Avengers 4, perhaps bringing with herself the science of Quantum Realm. “When I was working on Avengers, I got to know Brie Larson pretty well, or as much as you can on a film, and her and I talked about it,” said Lilly. “And of course she’s going to be the next titled female superhero, she’s going to be Captain Marvel, and I’m sure this will be the beginning of many, many more titled Marvel films. Black Widow. Scarlet Witch.”

Evangeline Lilly attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp at the El Capitan Theater, on June 25, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (AFP)

July’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and February 2019’s Captain Marvel - are both set before the events of Infinity War. Many fans believe that these films will introduce the Quantum Realm, which will allow characters who were ‘killed’ in Avengers: Infinity War to be resurrected. Coupled with set images from Avengers 4 and the dominant fan theory that the film will involve time travel and alternate dimensions, it seems like death could be challenged in the MCU.

This also ties up with what Lilly has already said. Speaking to ComicBook recently, she has said, “When I heard about Infinity War (and Avengers 4) and the direction that they’re heading, I did have this moment of realizing, oh, wow, there’s a bit of a déjà vu for me with the Lost franchise. We are hitting that (Lost) Season 4 space where everything’s about to shift, and you’re about to lose the solid ground underneath you. And (Ant-Man and the Wasp), of course, will play a part in that.”

Even Marvel head, Kevin Fiege, confirmed that Ant-Man and the Wasp’s story will be very important for the events that lead to Avengers 4 in a special featurette for the film. A significant chunk of the plot is devoted to a mission that involves Scott and Hope venturing into the Quantum Realm to rescue Janet, played in the film by Michelle Pfeiffer. “These characters are going to be very important going forward,” Feige teases.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is scheduled for release on July 13 in India. It will be followed by Captain Marvel in early 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more