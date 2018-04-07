Titanic to be screened aboard the 88-year-old Queen Mary ocean liner

The Oscar-winning film Titanic is set to have a special screening on a 88-year-old real-life ocean liner, that was built, like the Titanic, for the Cunard/White Star Line.

On April 21, Alamo Drafthouse and Rolling Roadhouse are screening the 1997 blockbuster on board The Queen Mary ocean liner in Long Beach, California, to watch the film, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The RMS Queen Mary is now a hotel.

“We will never let go of the story of Jack, Rose, and the Ship of Dreams. So we can’t wait to celebrate this landmark film in the most amazing way imaginable,” Henri Mazza, Alamo Drafthouse Vice President of Large Events, said in a statement.

After 1001 crossings of the Atlantic, The Queen Mary is now a hotel and museum. As part of the experience, ticket holders will also receive a self-guided tour of the ship, as well as access to the museum and a look at the Titanic exhibit.

