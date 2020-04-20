e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Tom Hanks details Covid-19 experience, says wife ‘Rita went through a tougher time than I did’

Tom Hanks details Covid-19 experience, says wife ‘Rita went through a tougher time than I did’

Actor Tom Hanks has detailed his and wife Rita Wilson’s Covid-19 experience, saying that she had a tougher time than he did.

hollywood Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:42 IST
Asian News International
Tom Hanks arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Tom Hanks arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
         

American actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to reveal that they tested positive for the coronavirus last month. In a recent radio show, Hanks detailed on how different the symptoms were for the couple and said his wife went through a tougher time than he did.

The 63-year-old actor spoke with The National Defense Radio Show on Thursday about his and Wilson's experiences. "Rita went through a tougher time than I did, she had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks," Variety quoted Hanks as saying.

He said that he had some "bad body aches and was very fatigued." Later he added that Wilson "was so nauseous, she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities." The pair reportedly spent five days in a Queensland, Australia, hospital before remaining in isolation for weeks.

Following their recovery, the duo was spotted for the first time at their Los Angeles home in late March. As cited by Variety, the Academy Award winner also mentioned that he would try to do basic exercises while undergoing treatment in the hospital, but "I was wiped" after only 12 minutes into a 30-minute set.

Also read: Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson opens up about extreme Chloroquine side effects, coronavirus symptoms

Earlier, Wilson confirmed that while she and Hanks still do not know for sure where or from whom they contracted the virus, they've learned they were both exposed to it "at the same time." Wilson and Hanks were in Australia when their tests for the novel virus came back positive. Hanks had been in the land down under filming an upcoming Elvis biopic before director Baz Luhrmann suspended filming.

