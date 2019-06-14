Toy Story 4 scores perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series’ lowest rating is 98%

Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4 has debuted with a 100% ‘fresh’ score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The Toy Story series remains one of the highest rated film series of all time. The new film arrives on June 21.

Of 80 reviews counted so far, all 80 are positive. The critics consensus reads, “Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending -- and perhaps concluding -- a practically perfect animated saga.”

“If I had to get another Toy Story, this is about as strange and beguiling an entry as I could have hoped for,” The Atlantic’s David Sims wrote. CNN’s Brian Lowry wrote, “Toy Story 4 delivers a cinematic grand slam, a nine-year-later sequel that’s wholly equal to the high expectations raised by the terrific trio that it follows.”

“Let this be a lesson to all franchise cynics: Sometimes more is actually good,” wrote the Associated Press’ Lindsey Bahr. “If this movie doesn’t touch your heart, you’d have to be as lifeless as the toys pretend to be when humans are in the vicinity,” the Chicago Sun-Times’ Richard Roeper wrote.

Toy Story 4 continues the series’ streak of delivering unanimously acclaimed films. The first and second films also have perfect 100% scores, and the third one has a 98% score, based on 303 reviews.

Directed by debutante Josh Cooley, the film stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and others. Previous entries were directed by John Lasseter and Lee Unkrich. Each of the three previous Toy Story films has been nominated for Oscars. While the first two were released at a time when the Animated Feature category was yet to be introduced, the third film won the Oscar for the best animated film, and was also nominated for Best Picture.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 18:31 IST