Chris Evans shares adorable video of the first time he saw his dog

Chris Evans has shared a sweet video of the time when he first met Dodger, the dog he rescued.

The 36-year-old star took to Twitter where the Captain America actor shared the clip on National Pet Day to encourage adoption among his fans and followers.

This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/XjWxPWGDPu — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 11, 2018

“This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs! #NationalPetDay,” Evans wrote alongside the video.

After 10 long weeks... pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017

'Excuse me, are u busy? Could I interest u in chasing squirrels with me outside? Or perhaps u could toss the frisbee? I have no plans today' pic.twitter.com/zj4AOfnFHJ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 15, 2017

In the clip, Dodger can be seen eager to get out of its cage the moment the actor approaches him and starts licking his hand through the confines.

I mean....c’mon, dude. If you keep it up you’re just gonna get tackled. pic.twitter.com/1adKM7DUKr — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 27, 2017

Evans often keeps on sharing the dog’s pictures and videos on social media.

