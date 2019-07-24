Wesley Snipes tells Marvel fans to ‘chillax’ about Mahershala Ali’s Blade

Actor Wesley Snipes has asked his fans to "chillaaxx" as he opened up about Mahershala Ali’s replacing him as the lead in Marvel’s upcoming Blade reboot. Fans went into a tizzy after the announcement was made at the 2019 Comic-Con in San Diego following which Snipes released a statement asking fans to calm down.

"To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx," Deadline quoted the statement released by the actor. It added, "Although the news comes as a surprise, it's ALL GOOD. Such is the 'business' of 'entertainment!'"

Calling himself a ‘fan’ of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he said, "Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan. Honour and respect to the grandmaster Stan."

"VAMPIRE BREAKING NEWS!"



Message from THE DAYWALKER...



Hey MCU, Haven’t we been down this road before? Aye yah, some motherfuckers are always trying to ice skate uphill …hahaha." 😁😁#daywalkerklique pic.twitter.com/d7XPXr66aQ — WS (@wesleysnipes) July 23, 2019

"Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come," Snipes said congratulating two-time Oscar winner Ali.

He further expressed hope of working with Ali someday. "Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, 'nah fret nah worry, it's not de end of de story.' Welcome to the Daywalker Klique," he added.

Meanwhile, Ali won his first Oscar for best supporting actor in 2016 for Moonlight, and won the same prize this year for his portrayal of Don Shirley in Green Book. The actor is popularly known for his role in the third season of HBO's drama series True Detective, House of Cards and has also appeared in Alita: Battle Angel.

