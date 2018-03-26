Who did it best? Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Black Panther and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine cross each other

Superhero stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds had a fun Twitter exchange when the Wonder Woman actor teased the Deadpool star for copying her iconic pose in the latest trailer for Deadpool 2.

In the new trailer, Reynolds can be seen making an ‘X’ sign with his arms, a hint at the X-Force team-up that will happen in the movie. But as Gal pointed out, Wonder Woman had already been using that stance in several scenes in her movie.

“Dude stole my look!!” Gal wrote alongside a tweet on Saturday, tagging Reynolds in the post. The Deadpool star replied in a characteristically witty manner when he wrote back, “Imitation is the sincerest form of larceny.”

Imitation is the sincerest form of larceny. https://t.co/vJQcXxbfs9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 24, 2018

Fans were quick to point out that neither Reynolds nor Gal (or Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther) could lay claim to the pose as Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine had beaten them to it.

We all knew who originated that pose and his name is @RealHughJackman. pic.twitter.com/nAGk0JPGbt — Ricky Jaime (@rgjaime91) March 24, 2018

Reynolds had previously congratulated Gal when Wonder Woman’s box office eclipsed Deadpool’s total. “The merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger,” he had written. Deadpool 2 is scheduled for a May 18 release. Meanwhile, a sequel to Wonder Woman is expected to begin filming in the next couple of months for a November 2019 release.

