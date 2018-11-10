Why Thanos spared Avengers in Avengers Infinity War? Marvel exec gives the definitive answer

Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel, the yet unnamed Avengers 4, have caught the imagination of people like few films in history. Everything about the superhero extravaganza has been discussed threadbare, and one particular point that the fanbase is still wondering about is why Thanos let some of the Avengers live despite being in the position to decimate them.

Now, Marvel Studios’ head of visual development Ryan Meinerding has opened up about Thanos’ thought process. Thanos let Avengers live on Titan and in Wakanda after he secures the infinity stones. For him, acquiring the stones and annihilation of half the universe’s population is not about vengeance but to restore ‘balance’.

“The plan of getting all the Infinity Stones is putting [Thanos] in the position of being so powerful that he is sort of calmer, more single-minded, and more reasonable,” Meinerding said about why Thanos decided to spare Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, “He is not necessarily worried about killing the heroes. As long as he ends up with the stones, he can accomplish what he wants to.”

Earlier, Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige had also spoken about how Thanos is the most powerful villain MCU has ever seen and was built up gradually. “Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films. We’ve introduced the Tesseract, revealed to be the Space Stone; the Mind Stone, which came out of Loki’s scepter and then went into Vision’s forehead; and the Time Stone: the Eye of Agamotto that Doctor Strange wears is an Infinity Stone itself! And of course the Guardians dealt with the Power Stone.”

“We’ve been teasing this for six years. That’s a long time to tease something cinematically before paying it off. Thanos has to be the greatest villain in our movies,” he added.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 16:34 IST