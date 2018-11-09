Joe Russo confirms Avengers 4 runtime is 3 hours currently. Will it be the longest MCU film ever?

Make sure you stock up on some adult diapers if you plan to watch Avengers 4 in May 2019. Joe Russo of director duo Russo Brothers has revealed that the upcoming, highly anticipated MCU movie could very well be its longest ever.

He was conducting an Instagram live on Thurday to promote his new bar in Los Angeles when he revealed that the film currently sits at three hours. “The running time on Avengers 4 is currently sitting right at three hours,” he said in the video. “We’ll see if that holds, but it’s sitting right at three hours right now,” he added.

For comparison, Avengers: Infinity War was 2 hours 29 minutes long. “We’re about halfway through the editing process. We’re really just scratching the surface on our VFX shots,” Russo said. “There are more than 3,000 VFX shots in the movie; those require a lot of time and thought and energy and effort, and we’re very early in the phase of getting VFX done. We’ve just started work with Alan Silvestri on the score, and we’re still editing picture at this point,” Joe added.

The Russo Brothers had earlier told Collider in an interview before the release of Avengers: Infinity War that they are the film will be longer than Avengers 3. “We like it to play at a certain pace. I’m sure that we’ll squeeze it…I do think it will be longer than Avengers 3,” he had said.

The studios have still not revealed the title, any poster or even production stills from Avengers 4. In the live video, Joe said that the trailer ‘may or may not’ arrive before the ‘calendar turns to 2019’. Looks like we do have a long wait ahead of us.

Infinity War has made more than $2 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Marvel movie ever, and only the fourth film in history to cross the coveted $2 billion mark. Avengers 4, billed as a significant conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, will arrive in May, 2019.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 17:25 IST