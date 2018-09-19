Worldwide smash hit Crazy Rich Asians gets India release date, and it’s arriving sooner than you think

Warner Bros and director Jon M Chu's smash hit film Crazy Rich Asians will release in India on September 21. The film, which features Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh, is based on the acclaimed worldwide bestseller of the same name by Kevin Kwan.

The story follows New Yorker Rachel Chu (Wu) as she accompanies her long-time boyfriend, Nick Young (Golding), to his best friend's wedding in Singapore where she learns that he is not only the scion of one of the country's wealthiest families, but also one of its most sought-after bachelors.

The screenplay has been penned by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim, and a sequel of the film is already in development.

The film has already made close to $200 million worldwide.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 12:12 IST