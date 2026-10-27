Economy, a divided Congress and Trump: After election win, the challenges ahead for Brazil's Lula

Bolsonaro's Liberal Party acknowledged Lula's victory on Monday, a day after the defeated candidate called for the election to be annulled over a Supreme Court decision extending voting by two hours. "We recognize the presidential election results," party leader Valdemar Costa Neto said in a statement, according to Reuters. "But we believe the issues raised need to be properly clarified."

Lula, who turned 81 on Tuesday, now faces a Congress dominated by political opponents, concerns over public finances and a complicated relationship with Trump.

According to official results cited by AFP, Lula won 51.8% of the vote against Bolsonaro's 48.2%, a margin of around 4.4 million votes. Bolsonaro initially refused to concede and threatened to challenge the result, but his Liberal Party recognised Lula's victory on Monday. US President Donald Trump , meanwhile, questioned the election's legitimacy without providing evidence.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva secured a historic fourth term after defeating right-wing senator Flávio Bolsonaro in Sunday's presidential runoff, completing an unexpected comeback after trailing his rival in the first round.

Bolsonaro had questioned the extension following complaints about difficulties faced by voters in reaching polling stations. "It is impossible to recognize the election results, given the circumstances under which things unfolded," Bolsonaro told journalists on Sunday, according to Reuters.

The extension followed complaints from Lula's campaign that buses had been withdrawn from circulation in several cities, preventing voters from reaching polling stations. Bolsonaro's campaign had also requested additional voting time in southern regions affected by heavy rainfall.

According to Reuters, an analysis of electoral records by Insper professor Pedro Burgos found that fewer than 35,000 votes were cast during the additional two hours, far below Lula's winning margin of more than four million votes.

According to The Washington Post, Bolsonaro subsequently dropped his demand to annul the election over the voting extension. Instead, his campaign plans to pursue legal action seeking the disqualification of Lula's electoral ticket over alleged abuse of presidential power and economic resources. Bolsonaro has not explicitly conceded defeat.

In a video released on Monday, Bolsonaro also said he would organise opposition lawmakers in Congress to challenge Lula's administration, according to EFE.

Following Jair Bolsonaro's defeat in 2022, his supporters stormed government buildings in Brasília. The former president was sentenced to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup following his election defeat.

Also read: 'Looks corrupt, so terrible': Trump says Brazil election looked ‘rigged’ after Lula's big win

Can Lula govern with a hostile Congress? Lula's next challenge will be governing alongside a legislature in which his political opponents have strengthened their position.

According to Reuters, right-wing parties and Bolsonaro allies made significant gains in congressional elections earlier this month, potentially complicating Lula's efforts to introduce legislation and advance reforms.

According to Reuters, Bolsonaro's Liberal Party secured 121 seats in the lower house and increased its representation in the Senate from 15 to 28 seats. The party has also announced plans to oppose Lula's administration in Congress. "The challenges are countless," Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper in São Paulo, told Reuters.

Associated Press quoted Guilherme Casarões, an associate professor of Brazilian studies at Florida International University, as saying: "Pretty much everything he has tried to do has been blocked in Congress."

Lula acknowledged the country's political divisions in his victory speech.

"I won’t speak of national unity, because that doesn’t always fit the reality of this country. No one is obliged to like the elected president, but he was put in place to govern for everyone," he said, according to Reuters.

What are Lula's biggest economic challenges? Brazil's public finances and the cost of living will be among the major challenges facing Lula.

According to Bloomberg, Brazil's public debt exceeds 80% of GDP, while high interest rates, household debt and fiscal deficits continue to weigh on the economy.

AFP reported that inflation and unemployment declined during Lula's previous term, but many Brazilians remained concerned about everyday expenses and crime.

His election victory also unsettled financial markets. Reuters reported that Brazil's currency, the real, fell 8.1% against the dollar on Monday, its biggest one-day decline since 2002, while the country's stock exchange recorded its steepest fall since 2020.

"It's going to be a tough day. The market will reprice everything," Bruno Funchal, chief executive of Bradesco Asset Management, told Bloomberg.

Investors are particularly concerned about whether Lula will pursue spending restraint while maintaining social programmes aimed at lower-income Brazilians.

Also read: A win in Brazil that is a blessing for India

What happens to Brazil's environmental policies? Lula's re-election is expected to allow his administration to continue its environmental policies, particularly efforts to protect the Amazon rainforest and Indigenous communities.

During his previous term, Lula's government strengthened action against illegal mining and deforestation, reversing several policies associated with Jair Bolsonaro's administration.

According to The Guardian, deforestation in the Amazon fell by more than 70% during Lula's latest term. His government also pursued operations against illegal gold mining in Indigenous territories, including the Yanomami reserve.

However, the newly elected Congress could complicate further environmental reforms. The Guardian reported that the legislature includes a record number of right-wing politicians opposed to environmental restrictions and Indigenous land protections.

How will Lula's victory affect Brazil-US relations? US President Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of Brazil's presidential election on Monday, claiming without evidence that the vote appeared to have been rigged.

"I didn't take sides, but it looked like another rigged election," Trump told reporters, according to Reuters. "It looked very bad to me."

Trump also questioned the decision to extend voting hours, calling it "very strange". Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin rejected Trump's remarks as "totally wrong" and "unfounded", Reuters reported.

According to Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, the Trump administration also delayed releasing a statement congratulating Brazil on its election after Bolsonaro initially disputed the result.

Lula's victory has implications for Brazil's relationship with the US, particularly as Trump seeks closer cooperation with right-wing governments across Latin America. According to AP, a Bolsonaro victory would have given Washington a major regional ally willing to support its security initiatives, including a US-led military coalition targeting drug cartels.

Lula has opposed joining that coalition, maintaining that Brazil should address domestic security challenges without foreign military intervention.

However, both countries have areas of mutual interest. AP reported that Washington wants greater access to Brazil's critical minerals, including rare earths, while Lula seeks foreign investment and relief from US tariffs.

"Lula is pragmatic enough to work out some kind of modus operandi with the Trump administration," Will Freeman, a fellow for Latin America studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, told AP.

Lula has also maintained close economic ties with China and pursued greater influence through BRICS, while seeking to preserve Brazil's independence in foreign policy.

What does Lula's victory mean for Latin America and beyond? Lula's re-election has interrupted a broader shift towards conservative governments across Latin America.

According to AP, the result ended a sequence of seven consecutive conservative presidential victories in the region over the past 18 months. It also prevented Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, from joining a growing group of governments politically aligned with Trump.

The outcome drew congratulations from several world leaders. AFP reported that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated the result, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described it as a victory for "democracy and multilateralism".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Lula, while China expressed its willingness to continue working with Brazil.