Climate panchayats and climate action

The challenge of the climate crisis demands a holistic and inclusive response, particularly at the grassroots level, where its impact is felt most acutely. Village panchayats and sarpanchs, as the bedrock of India's rural governance, play a critical role in addressing the climate crisis. Their involvement in climate resilience initiatives is not just desirable but essential for ensuring sustainable development and long-term ecological balance. Recognising this, the Government of India has undertaken a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening grassroots participation in climate action.

One of the key aspects of grassroots climate action is community engagement and extension services, which are emphasised in the book Climate Action India by Tuhin A Sinha and Kaviraj Singh. The book highlights how academic institutions and research organisations are working closely with local communities to promote sustainable practices and reforestation efforts. The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), for example, conducts extensive training programs for rural communities, emphasising the importance of forest conservation and sustainable land-use practices. These programs not only create awareness but also mobilise community participation in reforestation projects, ensuring that rural populations become active stakeholders in climate resilience.

Despite these efforts, there is currently no structured ranking system to recognise villages that excel in adopting climate-resilient practices. However, significant strides have been made through the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and its flagship initiative, the National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA). NICRA conducts extensive research on the impact of climate change on agriculture and develops climate-resilient technologies suited to vulnerable areas. A district-level risk and vulnerability assessment of agriculture to the climate crisis, conducted in accordance with Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) protocols, has identified 310 districts as highly vulnerable. In response, ICAR has launched District Agriculture Contingency Plans tailored for these districts, recommending location-specific climate-resilient crops and management practices.

A particularly impactful initiative under NICRA is the Climate Resilient Villages (CRVs) programme, designed to enhance the resilience and adaptive capacity of farmers. This initiative has been implemented in 448 CRVs across 151 climatically vulnerable districts spanning 28 states and Union Territories. Through these villages, ICAR demonstrates location-specific climate-resilient technologies, educating farmers on adaptation measures and encouraging them to adopt sustainable agricultural practices. NICRA’s capacity-building programmes also serve to spread awareness of the climate crisis and its agricultural implications, further equipping farmers to navigate climate-related challenges.

Additionally, the ministry of panchayati raj (MoPR), in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has rolled out a panchayat-level weather forecasting service. Covering nearly 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, this initiative provides localised and timely weather forecasts, allowing farmers to make informed decisions on planting, irrigation, harvesting, and crop protection. The five-day forecasts cover essential parameters such as temperature, rainfall, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, and cloud cover. To maximise the effectiveness of these tools, training workshops are regularly conducted, ensuring that Panchayati Raj representatives and farmers are well-equipped to interpret and act on the provided data.

Parallel to these efforts, the Green Village initiative has been introduced to promote ecological, economic, and equitable development through community-driven efforts. Under this programme, village communities actively participate in tree plantation drives, organic farming, and the adoption of renewable energy sources, fostering a culture of sustainability at the grassroots level. The revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) has also been instrumental in building the capacity of elected representatives in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). In the financial year 2024-25 alone, approximately 73,136 elected representatives and Panchayat functionaries were trained under Theme 5 –Clean and Green, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to drive local climate action.

To further mitigate the adverse effects of the climate crisis on agriculture, the Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS) scheme has been implemented. Under this initiative, medium-range weather forecasts for the next five days are generated at district and block levels by IMD. Based on these forecasts, 130 Agromet Field Units prepare advisories in English and regional languages, disseminating them through multiple channels to ensure widespread accessibility. Farmers also have access to critical weather information through mobile applications like Meghdoot and Mausam, launched by the ministry of earth sciences. Available in English and 13 regional languages, these applications provide real-time weather alerts and region-specific agromet advisories, helping farmers optimise their agricultural activities in response to changing climatic conditions.

The panchayat-level weather forecast information is made available through various digital platforms, including eGramSwaraj, the Gram Manchitra application of MoPR, the Meri Panchayat mobile app, and the Mausamgram web portal of IMD. These platforms ensure that even in remote areas, farmers and panchayat leaders have seamless access to crucial meteorological data, enabling them to proactively respond to climate variability.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are driving transformative change in rural India, aligning with a progressive vision of sustainable development. For example, Model Gaon is pioneering a bottom-up approach by turning villages into green hubs—banning plastic, promoting biodegradable alternatives, increasing greenery, and conserving rainwater. Beyond grassroots sustainability, it is also advocating for green elections, urging the administration to adopt eco-friendly practices in future polls. By merging policy support with community action, initiatives like Model Gaon are not just empowering villages but embedding sustainability into India’s democratic and developmental framework.

The combined efforts of these initiatives reflect a progressive and forward-thinking approach towards climate resilience at the grassroots level. By empowering village panchayats and sarpanchs with knowledge, tools, and training, the Indian government is ensuring that climate action is not just a top-down mandate but a participatory movement. These programmes underscore the importance of localised solutions and community involvement in tackling the climate crisis, proving that true climate resilience can only be achieved when development is rooted in grassroots engagement. Moving forward, further institutional support, policy refinements, and incentive mechanisms such as ranking systems for climate-resilient villages can serve to amplify these efforts, setting a benchmark for rural climate adaptation in India and beyond.

This article is authored by Heera Lal, special secretary, irrigation, Government of Uttar Pradesh and senior advisor, Model Gaon.