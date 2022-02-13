Home / Ht Insight / Climate Change / Common but different futures: AI inequity and climate crisis
climate change

Common but different futures: AI inequity and climate crisis

  • The piece is authored by Trisha Ray
Artificial Intelligence or AI will provide the most game-changing solutions to the climate crisis.
Artificial Intelligence or AI will provide the most game-changing solutions to the climate crisis.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 01:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByORF

Some researchers and policymakers suggest that Artificial Intelligence or AI will provide the most game-changing solutions to the climate crisis. The potential lies in applications for optimizing energy demand and supply, accelerating the discovery and development of new materials, and aiding in the forecast and mitigation of the adverse effects of the climate crisis. Both AI development and climate change, however, are deeply embedded in geopolitical, social, and historical contexts that make the path to finding solutions far from straightforward. Given the current trajectory and geographic concentration of AI development and deployment, as well as institutional capacity, the benefits of AI technologies will accrue to a privileged few countries.

Indeed, the top 10 in Oxford Insights’ Government AI Readiness Index (2020) lists only two countries outside of North America and Europe. The report notes, “The lowest-scoring regions on average are Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and South and Central Asia. This reflects a persistent inequality in government AI readiness.” This inequality will be imprinted on climate change policy, which is itself marked by inequities in responsibility, capacity, and capability to monitor and respond to climate change.

Historically, as analysts have pointed out, developed countries are responsible for the bulk of emissions. Yet, the burden of compliance is placed disproportionately on developing countries. These observers call for a distinction between “survival emissions” of vulnerable communities, especially in developing countries, and “luxury emissions” of the developed ones. The mainstreaming of AI and allied emerging technologies will be an emissions-intensive process. At the same time, AI capacity in terms of R&D, investment, data, and infrastructure is currently skewed, focused within a handful of countries, primarily in the developed West. This report examines the interplay of global inequities in AI and climate change, and concludes with recommendations.

 

(The piece is authored by Trisha Ray)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
climate crisis artificial intelligence
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out