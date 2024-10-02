Holistic approaches to India’s plastic waste concerns

With advancing human development and economic growth, societies generate more waste, underscoring the need for sustainable consumption and resource management. As we approach a decade of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) with Swachhta Diwas 2024, the focus is on mobilising communities and aligning habits to responsibly manage waste, promoting cleanliness, and preventing plastic leakage into the environment. While initiatives like the Swachhta Diwas bring positive inclusive action at the grassroots level, more events like the International Zero Waste Day and International Plastic Bag Free day highlight the broader global issue, flagging the urgent need to act, as the mismanagement of waste threatens ecosystems, public health, and economies alike. A worker sweeps an area near a statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra. (PTI)

Globally, around 220 million metric tonnes of plastic waste will be generated this year and of this 60% comes from 12 large countries, India being one of them. This growing crisis brings into sharp focus the theme of SBM 2024: Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata, which emphasises embedding cleanliness as a natural habit within individuals and society. Segregation of waste among citizens, enabling further extraction of low value materials and easy processing of waste and enabling cities achieve zero waste are goals set under SBM 2.0.

To achieve this holistic transformation, it is crucial that robust policies are paired with practical, on-the-ground solutions. Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), a primary and critical stakeholder in operationalising action at the ground levels, need improved infrastructure and operational strategies, including the informal waste sector integration into a structured waste management framework. ULBs need appropriate door to door waste collection service with appropriately linked collection vehicles, transfer stations and processing plants. The focus need not only be on waste reduction and capacity building of stakeholders to opt for sustainable choices, but also on delivery service provided by ULB. Cities also need to look at broader social benefits like job creation, local manufacturing growth, gender inclusion, and social empowerment, while addressing waste management issues. Governments need to support and bring in innovators that can enable reuse mechanisms and business strategies to help reduce waste, other than improved recycling ecosystems. Policymakers are needed to support cities with better monitoring and policy implementation mechanisms, coupled with digitalisation and appropriate contract mechanisms.

Instituting measures like Scalable Social and Behaviour Change (SBC) programmes, especially targeting children and youth as change agents and local communities; building a skilled and inclusive workforce including informal workers with proper training and skilling initiatives; ensuring financial and otherwise incentives for stakeholders such as tax rebates for segregation at household, can go a long way.

The inclusion of technology can play a catalytic role for improving waste collection, transportation, and mitigating leakages. Technologies like GPS-based tracking systems for waste collection vehicles, digital monitoring of material recovery facilities (MRFs) and forward linkages of recovered resources can be adopted to enhance transparency and efficiency for better decision-making and widened circular economy approach.

Prioritising innovation in product design and post-consumer waste management is key to reducing waste. Extended Producer Responsibility will have to be seen on the ground in cities. Large-scale industries can be prioritised to adopt sustainable packaging and invest in recycling technologies, and redirect resources to support local recycling ecosystems, creating a closed-loop system where the end-of-life management of products is factored into their design. The involvement of all stakeholders, through a participatory model, is critical in achieving these goals.

Additionally, fostering Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) is vital for leveraging resources, innovation, and expertise from the private sector. PPPs can help drive infrastructure development, efficient waste collection systems, and advanced recycling technologies, ensuring sustainable waste management across India's diverse urban landscapes.

While there is no one-size-fits-all solution for all cities, the framework provided by the SBM 2.0, and the focus on waste reduction through program such as the Mission LiFE, offers a solid foundation for creating cleaner cities. The active involvement of the development sector, including partnerships with local governments, NGOs, and private stakeholders, will be critical in operationalizing these strategies on the ground. With political will, developmental collaborations, sustained commitment to innovation, and support of recycling ecosystem, India can pave the way for a more sustainable and circular waste management system, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations.

This article is authored by Sourabh Manuja, technical lead, solid waste management and Anil Bansal, senior director, urban infrastructure, IPE Global Limited.