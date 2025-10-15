India’s solar-powered ascent

India has reached a historic milestone, surpassing the 50% renewable energy threshold in its total installed capacity, a target initially set for 2030 that has now been achieved five years ahead of schedule. As stakeholders from vastly different domains—one from industry and the other from public-facing entrepreneurship—we’ve both witnessed this transformation up close. What was once a distant policy aspiration is now a visible, tangible shift. This is a testament to the nation's persistent resolve, which has always been rooted in walking the talk. Solar panels (Representative image) (HT Archive)

While much of this journey is one we have both observed closely, one memory is personal to Dr Oberoi. “Years ago, as I stood at the edge of the Charanka Solar Park in Gujarat, a vast expanse of panels glinted in the heat. Back then, solar energy was hardly a common source of energy. Curious, I asked the then chief minister (CM), Narendra Modi, “Why invest so much in solar energy and distribute it at a low cost?”

His reply was simple: “I am investing in the future. Today, renewable energy may seem less cost-effective, but in time it will not just be the cleaner choice, it will also become the more economical one, making adoption a matter of financial sense as much as environmental responsibility.”

Today, those words no longer sound aspirational. They sound prophetic.

Upon assuming office as prime minister, he transformed that pledge into action, propelling India onto the world stage as a torchbearer of renewable energy. Thanks to this foresighted leadership, India overtook Japan this year to become the world's third-largest solar energy producer. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), India generated 1,08,494 GWh of solar power in 2024, leaving behind Japan’s 96,459 GWh. We now rank among the global giants, inching closer to the US and China, all based on sheer will.

As I reflect on that afternoon in Gujarat, I realise it was not about solar panels, but the light of leadership. The kind that sees decades ahead, acts in service of people not yet born, and transforms scepticism into resolve.

India increased its renewable energy budget by 39%, with allocations for the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) reaching ₹25,649 crore. Clean energy investment has doubled since pre-pandemic levels. According to EY-Parthenon, renewables accounted for 83% of private equity deal volume in India’s energy transition space between 2017 and 2025, with significant investments flowing into solar and wind projects. Investors see what’s happening. India isn’t experimenting. India is scaling.

The ecosystem has emerged as a people’s movement. From over 21 lakh farmers harnessing solar pumps under the PM-KUSUM scheme, to 16.5 lakh households installing rooftop panels through the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana India is weaving renewables into daily life. Add to this the PLI Scheme for high-efficiency solar modules and the National Green Hydrogen Mission, and you begin to see the blueprint of a nation playing the long game.

These decisions have tangible outcomes. Between 2015 and 2020, we cut down 440 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. By 2030, the government aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an additional 4 billion tonnes. In 2024 alone, our renewable energy infrastructure saved the country ₹4 lakh crore in fossil fuel and pollution-related costs. This is equivalent to removing two million cars from the roads for a year. Extend that over a decade, and you’re looking at a cleaner sky over 200 million vehicles.

The industrialised West built its prosperity on fossil fuels, pumping out the lion’s share of historical emissions. Yet when the climate bill comes due, developing nations are expected to split it evenly. That is anything but justice. But instead of waiting for fairness to arrive, India turned this aapda into avsar, emerging as the architects of climate leadership. While much of the world was busy scrambling for the last drops of oil and coal, India built the foundation for a cleaner tomorrow.

Our journey ahead will demand even greater effort. But today, we celebrate the fact that we have reached enviable milestones, effectively building the future, rather than chasing it.

This article is authored by Vivek Anand Oberoi, actor-entrepreneur and co-founder, BNW Developments and Devansh Jain, executive director, INOXGF.