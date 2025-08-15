Nutrition security through soil health

Having grown up in the ‘70’s, it was perfectly normal to see earthworms especially during the monsoon seasons performing their role of as natural soil conditioners by helping aerate the soil with their movements. Now, a walk through a farm in India today reveals one stark alarming truth – the earthworms have but vanished from our fields. The realities of agricultural fields across India tell a stark story of degraded soil, shrinking water reserves and fragile ecosystems, underscoring the urgent need for transformation in our agricultural practices for a more sustainable future. Soil(Pixabay)

In line with India’s commitment to food security, it’s imperative to examine how India can nourish its 1.40 BN citizens responsibly. The agricultural landscape today faces diverse challenges such as climate volatility, declining soil fertility, as well as water scarcity. These challenges need to be met head on with smarter and sustainable solutions that help people, planet and peasant.

The path forward requires an integrated, science-driven, farmer-centric strategy that harmonises policy frameworks, sustainability imperatives, and productivity goals. It is time to fundamentally reimagine how to optimise crop yields, strengthen farming communities across India's diverse agro-climatic zones.

Soil health represents a nation's fundamental wealth, yet India faces a critical nutrient crisis. Around 40% of Indian soils are deficient in essential micronutrients including zinc and iron—deficiencies that directly impact agricultural productivity and long-term nutrition security. The nutrition depletion has created a cascading effect on agricultural economics, environmental sustainability as well as health of the citizens. The data reveals a troubling trend: Nutrient use efficiency has plummeted nearly 50% over five decades. In the 1960s, one kg of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium yielded 12 kg of grain. Today, that same input generates merely 2.2 kg. This dramatic decline signals systemic inefficiency in our agricultural inputs and practices. Further, we need to bear in mind that if nutrients are not in the soil, then it is very likely that they are missing from the crops that reach our dining table – these deficiencies are now showing up in our population especially children – in India 32% of children below five years and 35% of children between five to nine years are stunted.

The solution lies in implementing the 4R Nutrient Stewardship Model: applying the right nutrient, at the right rate, at the right time, and in the right place. This precision agriculture approach optimises resource utilisation while minimising environmental impact. The technology-driven approach relies on collecting and analysing data about soil, crops, and weather patterns to make informed decisions about resource allocation. In turn, it paves the way for strategic interventions for far more efficient fertilisers via field as well as the foliar application route allowing targeted nutrition that enhances both yield and sustainability outcomes.

India's digital revolution presents unprecedented opportunities for agricultural transformation. With internet penetration expanding rapidly across rural areas, farmers can now access sophisticated decision-support systems through mobile applications and advisory platforms. Digital platforms facilitate data-driven farming decisions, connecting smallholder farmers with agronomic expertise, weather analytics, and market intelligence. This ‘phygital’ approach enables real-time, personalised guidance for soil management, water optimization, and crop planning, shifting from traditional extension services to scalable, precision-driven advisory systems.

Strategic focus areas must include Integrated Nutrient Management (INM) across all agro-climatic zones, complemented by smart fertilization protocols and targeted interventions. Among other things, INM helps in addressing the ‘nutrient gap’ that quantifies the shortfall or excess of nutrients applied compared to what crops actually utilise. Studies have found that while in 2003, the nutrient gap was about 100 mt, indicating a surplus of nutrients in the soil, by 2025, the nutrient gap is projected to be deficient at about -50 mt, emphasising the need for precise nutrient management to maintain soil fertility and crop productivity.

The South Region Pomegranate Growers Producer Company (SRPG FPO) exemplifies successful transformation through scientific crop nutrition, addressing inconsistent crop quality due to unbalanced nutrition, limited exposure to advanced solutions, and weak market linkages. However, combining balanced nutrition plans and institutional capacity building, it increased business volume fourfold between 2022 and 2024, and enhanced fruit quality attracting export-oriented buyers. SRPG FPO has become one of Karnataka's top-performing cooperatives in a rather short span of three years, demonstrating how scientific approaches can drive commercial success while improving sustainability outcomes.

India's transformation from a food-deficit nation to a net rice exporter, shipping 22 million metric tonnes in 2024-25, demonstrates our agricultural sector's potential. However, productivity levels remain 40-50% below global averages, indicating substantial room for improvement through enhanced soil management and precision agriculture.

The need to think beyond immediate yield gains toward long-term sustainability, equity, and prosperity requires a three-pronged approach: progressive policy frameworks such as reducing regulatory approval timelines from the current 800 days, facilitating innovative product development addressing specific agronomic challenges, and farmer-centric solutions that enhance profitability while promoting environmental stewardship.

The agricultural sector stands at an inflection point and strategic investments in soil health, digital infrastructure, and farmer empowerment will determine whether India can achieve its vision of responsible, sustainable food production that nourishes both current and future generations.

This article is authored by Sanjiv Kanwar, managing director, Yara South Asia.