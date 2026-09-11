Beyond the Rupee-Dollar debate: Why exchange rates tell us little about economic strength

As the rupee periodically weakens against the US dollar, public debate in India often treats the exchange rate as a referendum on the country's economic health. A weaker rupee is interpreted as evidence of economic weakness, while a stronger currency is viewed as proof of national strength. The assumption appears intuitive, but it is fundamentally flawed. INR (Image used for representation). (REUTERS PHOTO.)

If currency values were reliable measures of economic strength, the UK would be stronger than the US because the pound is worth more than the dollar. Japan, whose currency trades at a fraction of the dollar's value, would be considered economically weak. Switzerland, whose franc is among the world's strongest currencies, would rank among the world's largest economic powers, none of these propositions is true.

The problem lies in confusing the price of a currency with the strength of an economy. An exchange rate is simply the price at which one currency is exchanged for another. Economic strength reflects something far more substantial: The ability of a nation to produce goods and services, generate employment, attract investment, foster innovation, and raise living standards over time.

Recent global data makes this distinction difficult to ignore. The US remains the world's largest economy with a nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of approximately $30.8 trillion. Japan's economy is about $4.4 trillion, the UK’s about $4.0 trillion, India's about $3.9 trillion, and Switzerland's about $1.04 trillion. Yet the British pound and Swiss franc still command a higher exchange value than the US dollar, while the Japanese yen trades at a fraction of its value. If exchange rates truly reflected economic power, global economic rankings would look very different.

Japan offers perhaps the most compelling example. Despite prolonged weakness in the yen, the country remains one of the world's leading manufacturing economies, a technological powerhouse, and a major source of global capital. Switzerland presents the opposite picture. The Swiss franc is widely regarded as one of the world's strongest currencies, yet Switzerland's economy is considerably smaller than those of the US, Japan, and India.

Historical experience offers the same lesson. China's emergence as the world's second-largest economy was driven by productivity gains, manufacturing competitiveness, infrastructure investment, and export expansion rather than the pursuit of a strong currency. Economic power emerged from productive capacity, not exchange-rate prestige.

India's recent experience reinforces the distinction. During 2025-26, the rupee came under pressure due to portfolio outflows, global uncertainty, elevated dollar demand, and geopolitical developments. Yet India's macroeconomic fundamentals remained resilient. The RBI reported stronger-than-expected growth during parts of 2025-26, while foreign exchange reserves remained close to $700 billion and external-sector indicators stayed broadly favourable.

Indeed, recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assessments have emphasised that domestic economic activity remained robust despite an uncertain global environment, supported by consumption, investment, and improving macroeconomic fundamentals. The RBI also noted that exchange-rate movements are influenced by global financial conditions and capital flows rather than by any single indicator of economic strength.

Similarly, the IMF's latest GDP estimates continue to rank the US, Japan, the UK, and India among the world's largest economies irrespective of where their currencies trade against one another. Economic size and currency value often move independently.

Put differently, economic rankings and currency rankings rarely coincide.

This apparent contradiction arises because exchange rates and economic performance are driven by different forces.

Currency values are influenced by inflation differentials, interest-rate movements, capital flows, investor sentiment, geopolitical risks, and central-bank actions. The US dollar, for example, derives much of its global dominance not from its exchange-rate level but from its role as the world's principal reserve currency and preferred safe-haven asset during times of uncertainty.

To assess economic strength, economists rely on indicators such as GDP, productivity, per capita income, industrial competitiveness, innovation, employment, and trade performance. By these measures, the US remains the world's largest economy despite the fact that one pound is worth more than one dollar.

Recent global currency trends reinforce this reality. The US dollar has experienced fluctuations driven by changing monetary-policy expectations and risk sentiment. The Japanese yen has remained under pressure despite Japan's economic scale. The Swiss franc continues to attract investors seeking safety despite Switzerland's relatively modest economic size. Currency markets frequently reflect financial conditions more than long-term economic fundamentals.

This distinction carries important implications for India.

Public debate frequently assumes that a stronger rupee should be a policy objective in itself. Yet no major central bank targets the strongest possible currency. Policymakers seek stability, not prestige.

For a developing economy such as India, an excessively strong currency can reduce export competitiveness, weaken manufacturing incentives, and encourage imports. At a time when India aims to expand manufacturing, deepen participation in global value chains, and increase exports, competitiveness matters more than the symbolism of a stronger exchange rate.

At the same time, persistent currency weakness is not desirable either. It can increase imported inflation, raise energy costs, and make foreign borrowing more expensive. India's Economic Survey has highlighted this trade-off, noting that while currency weakness can support trade competitiveness, prolonged weakness may adversely affect financial flows and external financing conditions.

The real policy objective, therefore, is neither a permanently strong rupee nor a permanently weak one. It is a stable and competitive currency supported by sound macroeconomic fundamentals.

More importantly, India's economic debate needs to move beyond the daily fluctuations of the rupee and focus on the variables that genuinely determine prosperity: Productivity growth, manufacturing capability, infrastructure quality, innovation, investment, skills, and employment generation. These factors shape long-term economic outcomes far more than the day's exchange-rate movement.

Judging a country's economic strength solely by its currency value is similar to judging a company's success solely by the price of a single share rather than its revenues, profits, productivity, market share, and growth prospects. In both cases, the price of one unit does not capture the full strength of the underlying enterprise.

The world's largest economy does not possess the world's strongest currency. One of the world's strongest currencies belongs to a relatively small economy. One of the world's largest economies operates with a relatively weak currency. These are not anomalies. They are evidence that exchange rates and economic strength are fundamentally different concepts.

India's aspiration to become an economic superpower will not be realised through a stronger rupee alone. It will be realised through more productive factories, world-class infrastructure, higher-quality jobs, deeper innovation, stronger institutions, and greater competitiveness. Exchange rates will continue to fluctuate with global financial conditions. Economic strength endures only when these foundations improve. The obsession with the rupee's daily score may generate headlines, but nations do not rise on currency prestige. They rise on productivity, competitiveness, and their capacity to create wealth for their citizens.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Abhishek Sharma, economist, Punjab & Sind Bank.