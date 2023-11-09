Drawing inferences for corporate success: Six lessons from cricket

Given the extensive popularity of the sport, driven by huge fan following, unfazed passion of the players and the very magnetic charm and aura of the sport itself, Cricket drives unanimous interest and attraction from large sections of society not just in India, but across the globe. This is one sport that have been widely followed across generations and continues to mesmerise increasing number of people, as people relate to this sport in their everyday lives. It is no wonder, that not only at times of big cricketing tournaments, but also otherwise, cricket-crazy nations track every major development of the sport and it becomes the talk of town for common conversations. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium(PTI)

Considering that every country has a portion of its population that belongs to a corporate culture and also keenly follows sports, it is natural to draw parallels and inferences from the game and incorporate those learnings into our professional lives. Reflecting on this observation, it became evident to me that many of the strategies used on the pitch are similar to those used in boardrooms. Just as cricket teams strive for victory in every match, businesses aim for sustained leadership in the market. Being an avid cricket fan and having led a corporate life for significant years, I have crafted some observations which can be inferred as six lessons from the world of cricket that I believe can steer any organisation towards success:

Teamwork is the linchpin of success - A fundamental lesson from cricket is that no single player, no matter how talented, can win the match alone. It's the collective effort of the entire team that includes batsmen, bowlers, fielders, and even the 12th man, that makes the difference. Similarly, in the corporate landscape, it's the collaborative spirit of different departments working in unison that brings innovation and prosperity. Various verticals must coordinate amongst themselves and work in tandem to drive the company’s vision forward.

Strategic planning is essential - To win a game of cricket, teams need to strategise every aspect of the match, right from deciding the batting order, choosing bowlers for specific overs or setting up field placements. This is reflected in the corporate sector too, where companies need to be adaptable in order to thrive over the long term. Businesses that can quickly align their strategies in response to the ever-changing market dynamics, much like a cricket captain adjusting tactics based on the game's flow, find themselves better poised for growth and success.

Effective leadership makes all the difference - The role of a cricket team's captain extends beyond leading through personal performance; it also involves mentoring and guiding each player to maximise their strengths. In a similar vein, effective leadership in the corporate world is fundamental to a company's success. Those in top leadership positions nurture talents, foster a positive work culture and guide their teams towards a shared goal. As I have often observed in my professional experience, a leader's ability to inspire and motivate can turn potential setbacks into innovative opportunities.

Adaptability is key - In cricket tournaments such as the ICC World Cup, matches are played on various pitches and under different playing conditions. Teams that can swiftly adapt to these variations, whether it's a turning track or a green seamer, often gain the upper hand. By the same token, the market conditions in which a business operates are ever-changing and unpredictable, even more so than in cricket. Corporations that demonstrate resilience and adaptability by modifying their business models and strategies based on prevailing conditions tend to maintain a competitive edge.

Preparation meets opportunity - When it comes to the ICC Cricket World Cup, we tend to only focus on the main games. However, a team's performance on the field is shaped by countless hours of net practise, fitness training and strategic discussions. In short, meticulous preparation is crucial for a good on-field performance. The same principle applies to the corporate world. Companies must back every major business decision with thorough research, planning and constructive team discussions. And when such painstaking preparation aligns with an opportunity, success is almost always the outcome.

Maintain a steady focus on the long game - In a high-stakes global tournament, every cricket team requires patience and persistence. These teams may often have to deal with challenging conditions on and off the field. During these trying times, players typically focus on the long game by playing out the tough phases and waiting for the right opportunity to score, without losing sight of the end goal. This technique holds a valuable lesson for businesses. While short-term gains are essential, it's the long-term vision that truly defines a company's legacy. Focusing on sustainable growth ensures that the company remains relevant and prosperous in the long run, even if it means navigating through challenging phases.

To me, these invaluable lessons serve as a constant reminder that while the context may differ, the principles guiding success remain consistent across both cricket and the corporate sphere. As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 unfolds, I earnestly hope that more businesses benefit from these insights into their playbook for achieving success in the corporate world.

This article is authored by Sumant Kathpalia, managing director & CEO, IndusInd Bank.

