Free play could be worth a great deal for Viksit Bharat

A projected gain of $4–$12 trillion to India's GDP over 20 years flows directly from investment in foundational literacy and numeracy skills built through playful learning in early childhood. With over 350 million children aged 0–14, nearly a quarter of our population, a window is open, but not for long. GDP (Shutterstock)

Investing in human capability remains one of the most critical drivers of progress. Play builds skills such as negotiation, persistence, imagination, and teamwork that modern economies highly value. The future workforce for a Viksit Bharat is first shaped on playgrounds. Language development, emotional regulation, and problem-solving are learned through playing first and later reflected in adult life.

In the first three years, every response to a child’s utterance, every exchange with the curious eyes creates pathways for learning language, and expressing and controlling emotions. This continuous caregiver-child exchange, which Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child calls “serve and return”, is the foundation for brain development and the beginning of play.

Many of us grew up playing lagori, kho-kho, and hide-and-seek. For us, unstructured play was how we built friendships, released anxiety, explored creativity, and shaped character. Today, those interactions have been replaced by a screen in a child's hand.

Clinical data highlights the consequences. AIIMS researchers found that children under five in India spend an average of 2.2 hours daily on screens. The World Obesity Atlas 2026 ranks India second globally, with over 41 million children aged 5–19 living with a high BMI and nearly 14 million with clinical obesity. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) recorded a 127% rise in overweight and obesity in children under five. Excessive screen use is also linked to disturbed sleep, shortened attention spans, aggression, and reduced patience. A child used to instant delivery on a screen may struggle when real life demands waiting, creating anxiety they are not equipped to handle.

Play is not a remedy for these symptoms. Play is the foundation that prevents them.

The American Academy of Paediatrics links unstructured play with stronger learning, focus, and self-regulation. ECCE research in India shows that story-led play, dramatic role-play, and interactive games lead to demonstrable gains in oral vocabulary and complex sentence formation. Recognising this, the National Education Policy 2020 mandates play and discovery-based learning for children aged 3–8. The science is settled. The policy intent is there. The need of the hour is a sharper focus.

Ironically, India's own indigenous games demonstrate everything modern developmental science has rediscovered. Kabaddi demands breath control and instinctive decision-making. Stapu and kith-kith build spatial awareness and balance. Kho-kho and langdi taang require cooperation and strategy. None of these need equipment, money, or registration. They only need space, children, and the freedom to begin.

NEP 2020's play-based learning mandate must translate into unstructured, unmonitored time where children create their own rules, resolve their own disputes, and use their surroundings as the game. Recess is where problem-solving, empathy, and teamwork are built through experience. State education departments must ensure that recess is not optional and is provided even during exam preparation.

India's anganwadi network is one of the most remarkable community health and care systems in the world. But Anganwadi Workers are currently buried under documentation and nutritional tracking. When play is seen as entertainment rather than education, it sinks to the bottom of priorities. Training AWWs to facilitate play as a developmental tool and redesigning their workload to create space for it would help numerous children for whom anganwadis are part of daily lives.

Governments, schools, panchayats, and resident welfare associations should co-create a structured programme to bring back traditional Indian games in schoolyards, parks, community grounds, and urban common spaces. It is an economical, culturally resonant, and developmentally sound intervention that requires no imported curriculum or expensive equipment.

Open spaces and playgrounds are the first casualty of India’s urban development. In rural areas, open spaces are often encroached or unsafe. Urban planning must mandate accessible playgrounds with multi-sensory environments so children can play without any inhibitions. A discrimination-free environment should also be ensured. When children of different identities and abilities build connections at an early age, it shapes their willingness to be more open and accepting of those whom they would have otherwise viewed differently. At the national level, we need a framework that guides local bodies, down to the panchayat level, in creating and maintaining play spaces as critical infrastructure rather than an afterthought.

Parents must treat play as a serious investment. Dedicated screen-off hours, indulging in traditional games simple acts of sharing, engaging in activities and play can enable a significant shift. Children interacting with the world rather than passively scrolling will build resilience, creativity, and social intelligence: the fundamentals for well-rounded growth and a wholesome life.

The Viksit Bharat programme recognises Early Childhood Care and Education as both a fundamental right and a strategic priority. But ECCE without play is incomplete. This year, the International Day of Play carries the theme: Protect play, protect childhood. For India, the stakes are higher than sentiment. Play is not a break from nation-building. It is how nation-building begins.

As India looks toward 2027, the question is not whether we can afford to invest in play; the question is, can we afford not to? When we protect play, we do more than protect childhood. We protect imagination, resilience, learning and human potential itself.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sumitra Mishra, CEO, Mobile Creches and Richa Shukla, CEO Dost Education.