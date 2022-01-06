State of Education, Health & Tourism In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has been performing very well with respect to educational outcomes. Its educational parameters have been better than the national averages since the inception of the State. However, the State still needs to frame strategic investment policies in the education sector to improve further, which necessitates a comprehensive assessment of the financing system of education in the State. In this context, the ESA of Uttarakhand prepared by NCAER establishes the financial flows in the education domain across the key dimensions of financing units, producing units, levels of education, activities and economic transactions. It estimates the total education expenditure of the State at Rs. 14,758 crore, of which expenditure by households and government expenditure account for 20.0 per cent and 57.6 per cent, respectively, while the remaining is spent by private entities. The total education expenditure amounts to be 6.6 per cent of the State GDP and 19.9 per cent of the total State government exchequer.

In India, public expenditure on health is incurred by the Central Government as well as by State and local governments, with the State being the primary provider of both finances and healthcare facilities. Additionally, households end up spending a notable amount on direct healthcare expenditure and also on indirect expenditure such as payments towards health insurance schemes. A combination of the two—public and private expenditure—indicates the financial status of the health sector in the State economies. The HSA of Uttarakhand is a framework which classifies its health expenditure by the healthcare financing schemes, revenues of financing schemes, providers of healthcare facilities, and healthcare functions. It estimates the total health expenditure of the State at Rs. 2895.7 crore for 2017-18, of which the out-of-pocket expenditure incurred by households accounted for 41.5 per cent while the rest was spent by the government. Public health expenditure stood at about 3.96 per cent of the total government expenditure for 2017-18. On the other hand, households spent about 1.5 per cent of their total expenditure on healthcare.

The TSA of Uttarakhand quantifies the direct as well as indirect contribution of tourism to the economy with respect to GDP and employment. Tourism is an important activity in Uttarakhand in view of its immense contribution to both revenue generation as well as employment creation. According to the State TSA, tourism is estimated to contribute 2.96 per cent directly to the State’s Gross Value Added and 11.8 per cent to the State employment. With the inclusion of indirect shares pertaining to linkages of tourism with other sectors of the economy, these shares work out to 6.59 per cent in GVA and 26.8 per cent in employment.

(NCAER prepared the<i><strong> Education Satellite Account,</strong></i> Uttarakhand (ESA), and <i><strong>Health Satellite Account</strong></i>, Uttarakhand (HSA) for 2017-18, and the latest <i><strong>Tourism Satellite Account</strong></i>, Uttarakhand (TSA) for 2018-19, following the internationally accepted concepts, guidelines and methodologies.)