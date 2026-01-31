What recent development’s reveal about India’s next decade

A trade deal here, a debate in Parliament there, and a ceremonial parade on Republic Day are just a few of the recent political and diplomatic events in India that people see as news. When you put them all together, you can see that they show a bigger picture: A republic changing its goals while the world is unstable and things are changing at home. Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials outside the Finance Ministry ahead of the presentation of last year's Union Budget. (PTI)

The strongest hint came when India and the European Union completed a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement after nearly two decades of negotiations. Beyond its economic significance, the deal marks a strategic decision. In a world increasingly dominated by protectionism, fragmented supply chains, and geopolitical rivalry, India has chosen deeper institutional participation over tactical hedging. This is more than just tariffs or access to markets; it's about safely bringing India into a rules-based global economy at a time when that economy is under stress.

New Delhi's Make in India campaign is looking for help from outside India and strong export markets right now, so this deal is a good time for it.

India is a democratic counterweight for the EU in an Indo-Pacific that is becoming more and more dominated by supply chains that are centred on China. The convergence is based on practical reasons rather than ideological ones, which could be its best feature. But the real test will be how well it works in India: harmonising regulations, protecting workers' rights, setting environmental standards, and making sure that small and medium-sized businesses can make money from having more access. Trade agreements don't automatically change economies; they only do so when the government at home keeps up with diplomatic goals.

The Budget session of Parliament began with problems that everyone knew about but hadn't yet solved. The yearly budget debate has shifted from math to the bigger question of what the State should do about jobs, inequality, and social security. As the government works on its economic plan for 2026–27, the difference between headline growth rates and what people actually experience in the economy is still important in politics. The Opposition used to only talk about little things like job security in rural areas, open data, and following the rules for the environment. These problems are now very important to India's story of growth.

What stands out is not the fact that there is disagreement, which is normal in a democracy, but the tone. Parliamentary disruption has become more common than debate, which makes it harder for the institution to do its most important job: Keeping an eye on executive power in a rational way. India's international stance shows confidence, but its internal legislative culture is not very well developed.

Republic Day, which was a few days before the Budget session, gave this change more meaning. The parade's focus on indigenous defence equipment, technological capacity, and cultural diversity showed that the country was sure of itself. But symbolism can't always make up for bad government. For example, military modernisation must go hand in hand with long-term fiscal sustainability, and policies for marginalised people must reflect cultural inclusiveness at the table.

When you look at all of these things together, they show that India is entering a very important decade. It is becoming a reliable economic and strategic partner on the world stage as the world changes. The harder goal at home is to make sure that political processes, welfare delivery, and institutional accountability all match that outward goal.

The India-EU agreement will be more successful if the rules are followed than if the diplomats celebrate. The credibility of economic transformation will depend more on how honest Parliament is than on budget announcements. And the meaning of national pride will be shaped more by the everyday functioning of institutions that link citizens to the State than by grand events.

India does not lack momentum. What is needed now is coherence – between goal and capability, symbols and substance, power and accountability. The republic has previously faced similar challenges. Whether it does so again will determine not only its worldwide status, but also the nature of its democracy in the coming years.

What really makes a transition successful is the order of events, not the desire to do so. India's current situation is marked by high hopes for trade, diplomacy, defence, and growth. The next step in India's development will depend on whether its governance institutions can handle complexity without losing their credibility. That means you have to slow down when speed seems most appealing.

The problem isn't just in India. Democracies all over the world are facing the same problems: Too much power in the hands of the executive, not enough time for discussion, and a tendency to see disagreement as friction instead of feedback. But India's size makes both success and failure stand out more. When institutional shortcuts become common, they do more than just mess up procedures; they also change the way politics works.

This is why Parliament, not policy, needs to take back its place at the centre of national life. A secure State does not fear inspection; it depends on it. Budget debates, committee reviews, and legislative negotiations are not problems for governance; they are what keep it safe. For India's economic changes to be permanent, they need to be talked about, changed, and made legal by groups that people trust.

Similarly, India's external ties would be evaluated based on both strategic alignment and domestic legitimacy. Trade partners, investors, and friends are increasingly weighing governance quality against market size. Regulatory clarity, judicial independence, and consistent policymaking are no longer just internal concerns; they are strategic assets. In this view, democratic strength is an integral part of national power.

India is now again at a familiar but critical juncture: Between acceleration and consolidation. The challenge is not to choose between strength and democracy, but to understand that one cannot exist without the other. If the next decade is to be regarded as a moment of national maturity rather than merely national assertion, coherence must replace contradiction, and institutions must once again perform the quiet, patient task that ambition alone cannot.

This article is authored by Anusreeta Dutta, climate researcher, Ambee and member, Woman and Inclusivity in Sustainable Energy Research and Anugrah Tripathi, senior technical officer, Indian Council of Forest Research and Education, GOI.