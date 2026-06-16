Why organisations are re-evaluating workplace flexibility

The workplace flexibility has been a debate and now it’s back. But this time, it is no longer just about employee convenience or workplace trends. When hybrid and remote models first emerged, organisations had no other choice. What began as a pandemic-driven adjustment has evolved into a much larger business conversation shaped by rising operational costs, urban congestion, sustainability goals and workforce expectations. According to the current Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s recent statement on prioritising workforce flexibility is worth paying attention to, as it emphasises on reducing non-essential travel, rethinking traditional workplace models and viewing workplace decisions within the broader context of economic resilience and focusing on national productivity. Workplace (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

In tier 1 cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad, employees spend hours everyday commuting. Navigating traffic, unreliable public transport and long distances have become one of the most significant and overlooked factors affecting workforce productivity. All of this happens before a single productive hour even begins. Virtual meetings, public transport, hybrid schedules, reduced commuting: these are no longer just HR considerations, but a major part of decision making on how organisations contribute to, or place strain on, the systems around them.

For business leaders, this moment calls for a more fundamental question: not just where work happens, but whether the way work is currently being designed is still the right design at all. The impact is rarely captured in any performance dashboard. The expectation to do more, deliver higher efficiency, stronger employee experiences, leaner operations has not eased. In that environment, continuing to treat workplace flexibility as a secondary concern stops making financial sense.

Workplace flexibility, when approached seriously, is an architectural decision about how a business operates. It shapes cost structures, talent pipelines, and the organisation's ability to adapt when conditions shift. Companies that have treated it as a design problem rather than an HR question have seen the difference not in survey scores, but in performance data and retention numbers. Organisations that still operate on rigid, presence-based models are not just making a cultural choice they are making a talent risk decision that will compound over time.

The organisations adopting effective workplace design are not the ones who have decided on a single policy, they are the ones asking questions such as:

Which roles really need employees to be present in office,

Which teams need to work with face-to-face interaction

How performance should be measured when location is no longer the default measure of productivity. The organisations who are willing to adapt are the ones to ask honest questions about whether their current model is working for their business, for their people, and for the environment they operate within.

The future of work and flexibility will not be determined by remote work, office work or where people sit. It will be determined by how well organisations create the conditions for people to think clearly, collaborate meaningfully, and deliver consistently, wherever that happens to be.

The workplace who are willing to adapt flexibility as a temporary option may find it difficult to pace up with changing operational realities and workforce expectations. The organisations who are ready to create workplaces designed around outcome oriented rather than presence alone will be leading the next decade and will set up flexible work environments.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Murali Santhanam, CHRO, Ascent HR Technologies.