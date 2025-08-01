AI for climate resilience and environmental monitoring

India navigates the twin frontiers of our time, which are escalating the climate crisis and a fast-evolving technological revolution. It holds a powerful opportunity to lead the world in crafting climate resilience through Artificial Intelligence (AI). With the nation co-chairing major AI-environment task forces at the UN and G20, this is more than a moment of influence; it is a call to action. AI, when paired with satellite data, can be our eyes in the sky and our early warning system on the ground for tracking deforestation in real time, predicting floods before they strike, and holding polluters accountable with data-driven precision. But to unlock this promise, we must build a framework that is not just tech-savvy but also just, transparent, and accessible to all. The future of climate action is digital, and India has the chance to code it right. AI(REUTERS)

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and other UN organisations, India suffers an estimated annual loss of around $87 billion due to climate-related disasters, which is a staggering figure that underscores the urgency of predictive and preventive climate action. From heatwaves in Delhi to deadly cyclones along the eastern coast, the impact is felt in each part of the nation with growing intensity. In this situation, AI, when used with remote sensing technologies and geospatial satellite data, can lead to a transformative change.

AI can be a silent watcher, keeping an eye on ecosystems in real time and spotting illegal logging, shrinking mangroves, glacier retreat, and forest fires with unmatched speed and accuracy. Tools such as Google Earth Engine, along with indigenous systems like India’s Bhuvan and RISAT satellites, generate the crucial data, which AI algorithms may swiftly process to flag environmental threats. Beyond this monitoring, the Machine Learning and Deep Learning Models can reimagine the manner in which we predict disasters today by analysing historical weather trends, soil conditions, and atmospheric changes to forecast floods, landslides, and cyclones, saving thousands of lives.

AI is enhancing emissions tracking by monitoring pollution from factories, traffic, and agricultural practices in near real-time, which will ensure India’s carbon accounting remains accurate and aligned with its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

While AI holds great promise for climate resilience, making it a reality takes more than just technology and data. It demands a supportive ecosystem, one that includes real-world pilots, forward-looking policies, inclusive economic planning, and strong collaboration across sectors. Several promising case studies and strategic pathways show how India can lead by example. In Tamil Nadu, an AI-based flood forecasting model has already helped predict urban flooding with greater accuracy, aiding disaster preparedness in Chennai. AI-powered systems, like the one launched in the Pench Tiger Reserve Pantera in Maharashtra, can distinguish between smoke and clouds, reducing false alarms. These systems use infrared technology to detect fires both day and night, enabling 24x7 monitoring. AI is transforming emission tracking and climate resilience globally, from India’s AI flood forecasting in Tamil Nadu and fire detection in Maharashtra to G20 innovations like the US’s electric vehicles and Brazil’s AI-driven deforestation monitoring, highlighting the need for supportive policies and cross-sector collaborations.

In parallel, India can spearhead South-South collaboration to tailor AI models for tropical, drought-prone, and monsoon-affected landscapes. Under the G20’s push for inclusive AI governance, building a Global South Working Group and a shared AI knowledge hub can democratise access to computing resources, datasets and regulatory best practices. Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi outlined India's AI vision at the G20, one that promotes inclusivity and global equity in addition to innovation. In order to guarantee that AI development is open, equitable, and available to all countries, not just a select few, he urged the establishment of strong international standards. According to Modi, ethical AI governance must put developing nations' particular needs first, enabling them to overcome historical obstacles and advance sustainable development, renewable energy, and climate resilience.

To translate the promise of AI into a tangible impact for climate resilience, India must take a multi-pronged approach. First, integrating AI into national climate policy is crucial. Missions under the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), such as those focused on Himalayan ecosystems and sustainable agriculture, offer fertile ground for AI-powered scale-ups. With tools like satellite imaging, predictive analytics, and remote sensing, these missions can benefit from sharper decision-making and real-time responsiveness. Second, institutional capacity must be strengthened. Platforms like NITI Aayog, IndiaAI, the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), and NEERI’s Sustainovate 2025 can catalyse mentorship and scalable innovation. Third, India must actively launch supportive pilots and regulatory frameworks. Successful models like AI-led flood forecasting in Chennai, heat vulnerability mapping in Delhi, and wildfire detection in the Pench Reserve must be scaled across other states through inclusive funding and smart governance mechanisms.

Equally important is the need to safeguard transparency and equity. This means building open-access AI data ecosystems, mandating climate impact disclosures, embedding community-driven indices into AI decision frameworks, and ensuring that marginalised groups are neither excluded nor further disadvantaged. Finally, India must champion South–South collaboration. By operationalising PM Modi’s G20 satellite mission proposal, India can help pool sensing, processing, and AI resources to create a shared digital public good for the Global South. This will not only democratise access to cutting-edge climate technologies but also foster a more equitable, cooperative, and resilient planetary future.

Innovation alone is not enough; it must be backed by strong institutional will. For India to lead in AI-driven climate resilience, it must take decisive policy steps. First, the government should incentivise the development of clean and sustainable AI infrastructure through targeted subsidies, green procurement policies, and energy-efficient data centres. Second, fostering cross-border AI collaboration through platforms like the G20, GPAI, and South–South partnerships is essential to share knowledge, tools, and technologies tailored to diverse climatic challenges. Finally, India must embed data justice into its AI frameworks by ensuring that socio-environmental equity becomes a foundational principle in AI design, deployment, and governance. The future of climate action is digital, and India now stands at a pivotal moment to code that future with foresight, fairness, and purpose.

This article is authored by Tauseef Alam, research lead, Rajya Sabha and Zainab Fatima, student, Banaras Hindu University.