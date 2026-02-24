Post–India AI conclave reflections: Equity, sovereignty, and democratic futures

The recent India AI Conclave marked a significant moment in the country’s technological trajectory. Public discourse around the summit was intense, amplified by crowded social media spaces and competing narratives. While certain avoidable incidents attracted disproportionate attention, a deeper analysis reveals that far more substantive developments unfolded beneath the surface. The dominant impression was one of extraordinary enthusiasm—robust participation from the technology industry, energetic policy conversations, and a strong signal of long-term commitment to AI-led transformation. AI Summit in Delhi 2026 (AP Photo)

Projections that India may attract investments approaching $ 200 billion in the coming years suggest that the country’s AI ecosystem is entering a decisive growth phase. This scale of capital infusion has the potential to reshape the technological landscape—from research and development to infrastructure, skilling, and deployment across sectors. At the same time, AI itself is evolving. The transition toward agentic AI—systems capable of autonomous reasoning, decision-making, and adaptive task execution—signals a qualitative shift. As these systems become embedded in governance, commerce, and everyday life, their societal implications will deepen. India appears determined to move quickly through successive phases of AI evolution. However, rapid advancement must be accompanied by equally rigorous reflection.

One of the central themes at the conclave was sovereign AI. The question of technological self-reliance—control over data, compute infrastructure, foundational models, and governance frameworks—has become strategically critical. In a geopolitically fragmented digital order, sovereignty in AI is increasingly framed as essential to national security and economic competitiveness. Yet sovereignty must be carefully conceptualised. It should not be reduced to a race for data centre expansion or computational scale alone. The debate must also address whether India will emerge as a global innovator shaping AI norms, or primarily as a large consumer market and infrastructural hub, valued for land, electricity, and water resources that enable global data storage and processing.

While technology experts and policymakers will determine these strategic directions, it is essential that public discourse moves beyond competitiveness and addresses structural equity. Three interrelated dimensions require sustained attention: Access, use, and empowerment.

Access is foundational. Who has meaningful access to AI infrastructure, high-quality data, capital investment, advanced research opportunities, and decision-making spaces? Without deliberate interventions, AI development risks reinforcing existing hierarchies—between the Global North and South, between metropolitan centres and rural regions, and critically, between men and women. Access is not merely about connectivity; it encompasses representation in technical education, leadership in AI enterprises, participation in regulatory bodies, and ownership of intellectual property.

A notable gap during the conclave was the marginal integration of gender perspectives into mainstream AI deliberations. Discussions on gender and AI were largely confined to a small number of institutions already engaged in these issues. The broader technology narrative remained predominantly gender-neutral in tone, which in practice often translates into gender-blindness. Such compartmentalisation is problematic. Gender is not a peripheral theme to be addressed in specialised sessions; it is central to how AI systems are designed, trained, deployed, and governed. Without systematic gender analysis, bias can become structurally embedded.

Use constitutes the second dimension. AI deployment across public services—welfare distribution, predictive policing, healthcare diagnostics, agricultural advisory systems, credit scoring, and financial inclusion—has transformative potential. India’s digital public infrastructure provides a strong foundation for such integration. However, the consequences of algorithmic decision-making in high-stakes domains must be carefully assessed.

When AI systems are embedded without transparency, explainability, and contextual sensitivity, they risk codifying historical inequities. Women, informal sector workers, caste and religious minorities, persons with disabilities, and economically marginalised groups may experience exclusion at scale. Data sets often underrepresent marginal communities; algorithmic models may replicate discriminatory patterns present in historical records. Without independent audits, grievance redress mechanisms, and participatory oversight, technological efficiency can mask structural bias.

The ethical imperative, therefore, is to embed accountability mechanisms within AI governance frameworks. This includes mandatory impact assessments, public disclosure standards, algorithmic audits, and cross-sector collaboration involving civil society, academia, and affected communities. Technological sophistication must be matched by institutional safeguards.

Empowerment represents the third and most forward-looking dimension. Protection from harm, while essential, is insufficient. The critical question is whether AI governance frameworks actively enable excluded communities to shape technological futures. Are women and marginalised groups participating in AI design, research, entrepreneurship, and policymaking? Are investments being directed toward digital literacy, data rights awareness, and leadership development programmes that shift structural power?

Empowerment requires moving from representation to influence. It requires ensuring that women are not only users or subjects of AI systems but architects of innovation. This entails sustained investment in STEM education for girls, mentorship pipelines, inclusive funding ecosystems, and institutional reforms that address gender bias in technology sectors. It also requires recognising and addressing technology-facilitated gender-based violence, which has expanded in scale and complexity in digitally mediated environments. AI-driven moderation tools, predictive systems, and platform governance mechanisms must be designed with gender-sensitive safeguards.

The discourse on digital sovereignty intersects directly with these concerns. Sovereignty must not become a shield for surveillance, exclusion, or centralised control over citizens’ data. A human-centred approach to AI governance requires openness, democratic oversight, and adherence to rights-based principles. Public interest should remain central to national AI strategies. Transparency, accountability, and proportionality must guide the deployment of AI systems, particularly in contexts affecting civil liberties.

Equity in AI is not a secondary or optional consideration. It is foundational to democratic legitimacy and long-term stability. AI systems deployed at scale can amplify inequality at machine speed. Conversely, if designed with inclusive principles, they can expand access to services, enhance transparency in governance, and create new economic opportunities. The normative architecture established today will shape the distribution of power for decades to come.

Despite legitimate concerns, there is strong reason for optimism. India possesses a vibrant start-up ecosystem, a large pool of engineering talent, expanding digital infrastructure, and a demographic dividend that positions it well for technological leadership. If capital investment is strategically aligned with inclusive capacity-building, ethical standards, and participatory governance, AI can become a tool for social transformation rather than exclusion.

The future of AI in India will ultimately depend not only on computational capability or market size, but on ethical foresight and institutional courage. Policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and civil society must engage in sustained, evidence-based dialogue. Women must participate as equal stakeholders in shaping regulatory frameworks and innovation pathways.

AI’s integration into human life is inevitable; whether it deepens democratic values or intensifies inequality is a matter of governance. With deliberate commitment to equity, transparency, and social justice, India can articulate a model of AI development that is technologically ambitious yet ethically grounded. Such a model would not only strengthen national resilience but also contribute meaningfully to global debates on responsible and inclusive AI futures.

This article is authored by Ranjana Kumari, director, Centre for Social Research, New Delhi.