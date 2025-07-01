Why the human connection is the competitive edge in an AI world

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is everywhere. However, businesses that bet solely on tech without the right culture are missing the bigger picture. The real game-changer? A people-first mindset. AI (iStock)

People-first AI doesn't replace humans—it works alongside them. The most forward-thinking leaders aren’t using AI to cut jobs; they’re using it to amplify human potential. It’s about enhancing critical thinking, accelerating problem-solving, and sparking innovation.

Yet, too many organisations still get lost in the noise of overhyped, overpriced AI tools that promise simplification but often add complexity. They focus on the efficiencies and lose sight of the value of human connection. The smartest companies aren’t chasing trends—they’re building environments where technology and people work together to drive efficiency, rapport, clarity, and sustainable growth.

Too often, businesses view AI as a means to reduce operating expenses. That’s short-sighted. The real opportunity is using AI to empower employees and help teams work smarter, not harder.

By automating repetitive tasks, AI frees employees to focus on what humans do best—creative problem-solving, strategic thinking, and building meaningful connections with others. This shift not only drives efficiency but also boosts employee satisfaction and enables scale without linear headcount growth. A recent Freshworks report found 98% of employees saved time using AI and reinvested it in mentoring, collaborating with teammates, and tackling complex business challenges.

In engineering teams, the impact is just as profound—AI is cutting coding time by 30% while improving code quality by 61%. This isn’t about replacing developers—it’s fuelling their creativity. To maximise AI's potential, companies must foster adoption, encourage employee feedback, optimise licenses, and share best practices across teams.

Yesterday’s chatbots were complex to set up, even more challenging to manage, and often fell short of expectations. Engagement with these bots is…robotic. That shouldn’t deter companies from embracing the next generation: AI agents.

These agents are faster, smarter, and deploy in minutes—not months. They're transforming customer and employee experiences by acting as truly conversational collaborators. Whether summarising meetings, co-creating presentations, or diagnosing complex issues, AI agents now learn, respond, and interact in natural language; fitting seamlessly into daily workflows. Unlike the rigid bots of the past, these agents boost human capacity to think, create, and innovate through fluid, intelligent dialogue.

According to Gartner, by 2028, agentic AI is expected to drive 33% of enterprise software, up from less than 1% today. This change will reshape business operations by automating regular tasks, focusing strategic thinking, innovation, and giving meaningful results.

AI can streamline operations and improve service, but it’s no substitute for human oversight. Blind automation can lead to costly errors, such as incorrect refunds, misinterpreted requests, or security lapses—all of which can erode customer trust. Leading organisations understand that keeping humans in the loop is essential. Both to train and monitor AI, and to apply the judgment and empathy that technology alone can’t replicate.

Governance is central to this approach. Organisations must set clear policies on how AI engages with data, where human checks are essential, and which tasks can be safely automated. Without these guardrails, AI risks exposing sensitive information, creating inefficiencies, and undermining trust.

The optimal model? AI paired with human judgment. In this model, AI acts not as a replacement, but as an enabler—amplifying human decision-making and elevating service standards.

To make AI truly effective, businesses must prioritise strong security protocols, regular audits, high-quality data, continuous model updates, and clearly defined intervention points for complex or sensitive scenarios.

At the end of the day, customers do not want to be bogged down by the algorithms and the technology powering AI, but rather care about service and business outcomes. It is the responsibility of a software provider to make sure AI is fast, reliable and secure.

AI isn’t the real disruptor—unprepared workforces are. Success in the AI era depends on upskilling employees and promoting a culture of learning. With proper training, AI can become a tool for growth, rather than a threat. Research shows that organisations with clear expectations and alignment boosts profitability by 9%, reduces turnover by 32%, and increases productivity by 15%.

The real task-in-hand is to ensure that your workforce is ready to harness AI’s full potential.

The organisations that succeed in the AI era won’t be those chasing hype, but those who put people at the centre of their AI strategy. Customers may not care about the technology behind the scenes—they care about fast, seamless, and trustworthy experiences. That requires more than smart tools; it takes skilled people who can engage, adapt, and build meaningful connections. Responsible AI, reinforced by human oversight and continuous skill building, is key to delivering on that promise.

This article is authored by Mika Yamamoto, chief customer and marketing officer, Freshworks.