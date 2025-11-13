Bridging the gender gap through CSR programmes

India cannot afford to lose half of its talent. Yet, we see a gap in female participation, right from schools to careers. We have only 40% women participating in the labour force vs 75.6% among men. Female literacy stands at around 65% vs 82% for males, with a 17% point gap. Nearly 40% of girls aged 15–18 are out of school, with 23 million dropping out due to menstruation-related stigma and lack of facilities. The Education Parity Index declined to 0.964 in 2024, reversing earlier progress. While the journey from classrooms to becoming thriving professionals is difficult for children, the challenges are significantly higher for girls. Women’s empowerment

This gender disparity demands urgent attention.

The governmental schemes (Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao; Mahila Shakti Kendra, Mahila-e-Haat) and private CSR institutions (Nanhi Kali project, Leaving no Dreams behind) are working to bridge this gender gap. There has been measurable improvement, yet the root cause runs deeper.

As we go deeper into the country, the issues become more evident, but the voices become silent. The psychology of letting a girl stay at home and handle the household duties is rooted deeply in small or remote towns. Adding to this mindset is the absence of basic infrastructure such as classrooms, furniture, toilets, and safe drinking water. These issues collectively prevent girls from being a part of the formal education system. As it goes, when basic infrastructure is missing, aspiration withers. In such a scenario, offering clean washrooms, access to potable water, and secure school infrastructure improves female retention.

The ones who are enrolled have a higher dropout rate due to the absence of toilets, sanitation facilities, financial constraints, and early marriage, thus decreasing the chances of building a career, contributing to a lifelong cycle of dependency on someone else. These foundational improvements are crucial, as they empower girls not only to attend school but also to excel academically.

Start with the basic infrastructural changes: Providing clean washrooms, safe drinking water, secure school infrastructure, desks, and chairs to sit and study can encourage parents to send their kids to school. Well-equipped schools are not just a matter of convenience but they are fundamental enablers of access and empowerment.

Beyond bricks, skills, and learning: Post the infrastructure, improvement of quality education, skill-based programmes, and vocational training are the next steps in the journey of bridging the digital gap. This can be done via early introduction of STEM education with engaging textbooks and hands-on learning experiences. These programs can make science and mathematics both accessible and enjoyable. Primary education is just the beginning, not the finish tape. Instilling crucial industry-oriented skills is necessary for nurturing empowered women professionals.

Community engagement: It is not easy, but it is possible. While the infrastructural problems bring motivation, the most profound change comes with community engagement, which can bring a perception shift. Involvement of local stakeholders, association of local communities, sarpanch or local influencers with the project can help address social norms intimately tied to local culture and behavior. This approach raises awareness, shifts attitudes, and increases the success rate of gender-inclusion initiatives.

Multiple CSR programmes have focused on bridging the gender gap. As per a CII 2023 study, more than 1.5 million women across 20+ states benefited from CSR-driven empowerment programmes by the top 19 corporations. A study on the top Nifty companies stated that nearly 25% of the total CSR spending is on women's empowerment initiatives. This reflects that if CSR programmes are executed with the right strategy, they can bring the much-needed transformation. Institutions such as Sadat Inter College, Upper Primary School Sahabarpur, Bhoopmurawan Purwa Composite School, Pt Ramharsh Vivekanand Intern College, Shankar Inter College, Shri Kripa Ram Jan Jagriti School are some of the schools that have been transformed via CSR programmes, thus significantly improving the attendance of girls, and helping them accomplish their dreams.

Bridging the gender gap from education to employment demands a multi-faceted approach, beginning with safe and inclusive learning environments and extending through skill-building, job opportunities, and avenues to leadership. Blended CSR initiatives, with philanthropy, local skilling schemes, can fund outcome-based programs where payment follows verified results (placements, retention, income uplift).

Empowering women generates a ripple effect, transforming the lives of individuals and the broader society alike. When a girl receives quality education, the benefits extend to her entire family. When a woman generates income, she uplifts her entire community. Rural bases, skill hubs, last-mile job fairs, and satellite work pods with hybrid schedules expand participation.

With strategic investments in infrastructure, education, awareness, and women’s empowerment, enterprises are evolving from mere compliance with social responsibility obligations to becoming the true change agents of society. Today, they are actively contributing to creating inclusive and prosperous communities and driving the nation’s economic growth. If we design CSR to carry girls from access to advancement, we don’t just educate more students. We build more professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders. That’s how India leaves no dreams behind.

Robust monitoring and assessment help in measuring the effectiveness of CSR efforts, such as an increase/decrease in school enrollment, employment generation, and improvements in income - among others. The real success of these initiatives lies not merely in financial investment but in creating measurable and lasting change.

This article is authored by Brijesh Agrawal, co-founder, IndiaMART Intermesh Ltd.