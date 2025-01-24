Empowering women: Unlocking opportunities through skill development

As we commemorate National Girl Child Day, it is an opportune moment to recalibrate our focus on the transformative power of skills development as a cornerstone for women’s empowerment. In an era where inclusivity is no longer just a social ideal but an economic imperative, India stands at a crossroads. With the world's youngest workforce and an untapped reservoir of talent among its women, the nation has the potential to drive unparalleled growth. The question is: How do we convert this latent potential into tangible outcomes? Skillset (istock)

Despite incremental progress, gender disparities remain entrenched across India’s skilling ecosystem. The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2023 places India at 127th out of 146 countries whereas in 2020, India ranks 112th out of 153 countries in terms of gender equality. Underscoring the urgent need to address systemic inequities. Women’s participation in the labour force, measured at a dismal 24% (LFPR, 2022), is a glaring contrast to the global average of 47%.

The challenges are multi-dimensional:

· Cultural and social norms-Deep-rooted stereotypes continue to restrict women’s access to education and employment opportunities, reinforcing gender roles that limit their potential.

· Training ecosystem gaps-A mere 18.6% of Indian women aged 18–59 have received vocational training, compared to 36.1% of men (PLFS 2022–23).

· Sectoral segregation-Women are predominantly confined to traditional, lower-paying roles, while high-growth, non-traditional sectors like technology, manufacturing, and renewable energy remain male-dominated.

· Structural barriers-Gender-insensitive infrastructure, lack of childcare facilities, and limited access to training centres exacerbate dropout rates among women.

These barriers represent not just a social challenge but a missed economic opportunity. According to McKinsey Global Institute, closing India’s gender gap in workforce participation could add $770 billion to its Gross Domestic Product by 2025.

Empowering women through skills development is a high-impact investment that yields exponential returns. Beyond addressing social equity, it enhances productivity, fosters innovation, and drives economic competitiveness. The strategic value of skilling can be distilled into three core dimensions:

· Enhancing workforce readiness-Training women in future-ready capabilities, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, and cybersecurity, positions them as key contributors to the industries of tomorrow. Programmes like PMKVY are already spearheading efforts in these domains.

· Fostering entrepreneurial ecosystems-Empowering women with entrepreneurial skills transforms them into job creators. Studies indicate that women-led enterprises have higher survival rates and tend to reinvest more in their communities, creating virtuous economic cycles.

· Breaking the cycle of informality-With over 80% of Indian women employed in the informal sector, vocational training provides a pathway into formal, organised employment with better wages and job security.

To catalyse progress, we can draw inspiration from high-impact initiatives both within India and globally.

· Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)-Focused on equipping youth with industry-relevant skills, PMKVY has trained over 10 million individuals, including women in high-demand roles such as CNC mechanics, IoT, and IT-enabled services.

· Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY)- Designed to uplift rural communities, DDUGKY has empowered 1.3 million individuals, with 46% of beneficiaries being women, by providing market-relevant training and placement opportunities.

· National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) launched in August 2016, provides financial support to establishments to encourage apprenticeship programmes in India. NAPS has increased the participation of women in apprenticeship programs. The percentage of women participating in the scheme has increased from 7.74% in 2016-17 to 20.77% in 2023-24.

· Women Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs)-With more than 300 dedicated ITIs, women are being trained in technical fields such as automotive repair, welding, and electrical engineering, breaking barriers in traditionally male-dominated industries.

· Scheme for Capacity Building in Textiles Sector “Samarth”-Targeted in the textile sector, this initiative has trained 1.5 lakh individuals, of whom 85% are women. It highlights the potential of demand-driven, sector-specific interventions.

Global case studies:

· Germany’s dual vocational training system-Germany’s dual training model, which integrates classroom learning with on-the-job experience, is globally recognised for its effectiveness. A similar framework could bridge the gap between theory and application for Indian women in STEM fields.

· Sweden’s gender-neutral skilling policies-Sweden incentivises women’s participation in high-growth industries through government subsidies for technical training programmes, childcare support, and mentorship initiatives.

· Rwanda’s women in ICT programme-Targeted skilling programs have helped Rwanda increase female representation in ICT roles to 22%, a significant achievement for a developing nation. This showcases the transformative potential of sectoral focus.

To unlock the full potential of women’s empowerment through skills development, India must adopt a multi-stakeholder, future-focused approach:

I. Accelerating public-private partnerships (PPPs)-Engage leading corporations in co-designing industry-aligned curricula and offering on-the-job training opportunities.

Establish centres of excellence for women in collaboration with global players to provide cutting-edge training in emerging technologies.

II. Embedding digital enablement-Leverage e-learning platforms and AI-driven tools to deliver flexible, scalable training solutions, especially for women in remote or underserved areas.

Promote digital literacy as a prerequisite for all training programs.

III. Mainstreaming gender-sensitive policies-Introduce financial incentives, such as subsidies and stipends, for women enrolling in non-traditional skill programmes.

Ensure training facilities provide childcare support, safe environments, and gender-sensitive infrastructure to increase retention rates.

IV. Expanding focus beyond traditional roles-Prioritise women's entry into high-demand sectors like renewable energy, biotechnology, and robotics.

Set measurable KPIs for female participation in advanced skill programmes and track progress rigorously.

V. Behavioural change interventions-Launch grassroots campaigns to dismantle gender stereotypes and promote the value of women’s economic participation among families and communities.

Empowering women through skills development is not just a social good; it is a strategic imperative for India’s economic future. By bridging the gender gap in workforce participation and creating pathways for women to excel in high-growth sectors, India can realize its ambition of becoming a $5 trillion economy.

When women thrive, nations prosper. As we celebrate National Girl Child Day, let us renew our commitment to fostering a skills ecosystem that is inclusive, future-ready, and designed to unlock the full potential of India’s women. The journey to gender equity is not just a moral pursuit—it is the foundation of a more prosperous, equitable, and resilient India.

This article is authored by Gaurav Verma, associate director, education and skill development, IPE Global.