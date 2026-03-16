Half the talent, a fraction of the power

India celebrates the success of its women. We point proudly to women astronauts, bankers, entrepreneurs, and political leaders as evidence that the country is breaking barriers. But step inside most corporate boardrooms in India and a very different reality appears. Working woman (Pixabay/Representative)

Women today account for roughly a quarter of the workforce in India’s listed companies, yet barely 5% of those companies are led by women CEOs. Somewhere between the first job and the corner office, women disappear from the leadership ladder. For a country that prides itself on its demographic dividend and managerial talent, this is not just a gender imbalance — it is an economic paradox.

At first glance, the picture appears encouraging. Women are joining the workforce in record numbers and across sectors ranging from finance and consulting to technology and services. In many companies today, women make up close to a third of entry-level employees. But the optimism fades as one climbs the corporate hierarchy. At each successive rung of the ladder, the number of women begins to shrink.

By the time one reaches the top tiers of leadership, women are still the exception rather than the norm.

The problem is not that women lack ambition or qualifications. Nor is it that they fail to enter the corporate world in meaningful numbers. The problem is what happens after that.

Across industries, women begin their careers in healthy proportions. Yet at each stage of progression — middle management, senior leadership and eventually the C-suite — their representation declines steadily. By the time companies reach their top executive ranks, women occupy only a small fraction of leadership roles. It is as if the pipeline had a leak.

At every stage of the corporate journey, a portion of female talent drops out. Some leave the workforce entirely; others slow down their careers or move into roles that offer greater flexibility but less visibility. By the time leadership succession decisions are made, the pool of potential women leaders has already narrowed dramatically.

This attrition is rarely about capability. More often, it reflects the structural realities of the workplace.

Leadership pathways in many organisations still assume uninterrupted career trajectories, long working hours, and extensive travel; expectations that often collide with the disproportionate caregiving responsibilities that women continue to shoulder. The result is predictable: a steady thinning of female representation precisely at the stage where leadership pipelines are formed.

To be fair, the past decade has seen significant progress. Regulatory changes requiring listed companies to appoint at least one woman director have significantly altered the composition of corporate boards. Today, almost every listed company in India has at least one woman on its board, and women collectively occupy a meaningful share of board seats.

For a country where boardrooms were once overwhelmingly male, this is a welcome shift. But it also reveals the limits of regulation. In many companies, the presence of a single woman director fulfils a legal requirement rather than reflecting a deeper commitment to diversity.

The result is that women may be present in the boardroom but are still absent from the core processes of corporate power — executive leadership, strategic decision-making, and succession planning. True inclusion cannot be reduced to a compliance exercise. It requires women to participate not only in oversight roles but also in the day-to-day leadership of corporations.

The absence of women in leadership is often framed primarily as a social issue. But in reality, it is also an economic one. India aspires to become one of the world’s leading economic powers. Achieving that ambition will require not only capital and infrastructure but also the full utilisation of the country’s talent pool.

Global research consistently shows that companies with diverse leadership teams tend to perform better — benefiting from broader perspectives, stronger governance, and more balanced decision-making. In a rapidly evolving global economy, diversity is increasingly becoming a competitive advantage rather than a moral aspiration.

For India, the stakes are particularly high. The country’s growth story is built on the idea that its young and educated workforce will drive economic transformation. But if women remain underrepresented in positions of leadership, that potential will remain only partially realised. Quite simply, India cannot aspire to global economic leadership while leaving a significant share of its managerial talent underutilised.

If the problem is structural, the solutions must be structural as well. Corporate India needs to rethink how leadership pipelines are built and sustained. Mentorship and sponsorship for women leaders must become more deliberate. Career breaks should not automatically translate into stalled advancement. And organisations must create cultures where flexibility is not interpreted as a lack of ambition or commitment.

Equally important is the role of leadership itself. Senior executives set the tone for organisational culture. When leaders treat diversity as a strategic priority rather than a compliance requirement, meaningful change becomes possible. None of these reforms are radical. Many global companies have already adopted them successfully. What is required is not experimentation but determination.

India often speaks proudly of its demographic dividend. But a demographic dividend is meaningful only when talent is fully utilised. Today, Indian women are graduating from universities in unprecedented numbers and building careers across industries. The talent is clearly there.

What remains uncertain is whether corporate India is ready to change. Because the real barrier today is no longer education, ambition or competence. It is the persistence of corporate structures and mindsets that continue to favour the familiar over the capable. Until that changes, India’s boardrooms will remain one of the last strongholds of the old boys’ club.

And a country that hopes to become one of the world’s leading economic powers will continue to run its corporate economy with only half its talent fully in play.

This article is authored by Shishir Priyadarshi, president, Chintan Research Foundation, New Delhi.