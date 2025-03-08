Redefining women's mental health and well-being

For too long, women’s mental health has been framed through the lens of resilience—the ability to endure, to persist, to carry on. While resilience is often celebrated, the conversation must evolve beyond mere endurance. True well-being is not measured by how much adversity a woman can withstand, but by how freely she can embrace peace, joy, and balance without guilt. The time has come to dismantle the narrative that equates strength with silent suffering and instead create a culture where women’s mental health is prioritised as an essential part of a fulfilling life. Women Empowerment in digital age(Photo by Freepik)

True well-being goes beyond simply weathering storms; it’s about thriving, healing, and reclaiming our emotional space without guilt. For generations, societal expectations have conditioned women to prioritise others while neglecting their own mental and emotional needs. This must change.

As a mother and a professional, I have often seen women carry the burden without acknowledgment. We must foster open conversations, redefine success, and create support systems that prioritise self-care and emotional well-being.

True well-being is not about how much women can endure but about how freely we can express and embrace joy without hesitation. It’s time we move beyond resilience and claim the mental peace we deserve, says Neelam Narula, managing editor, Roli Books.

Women across generations have been conditioned to prioritise others, to be caregivers before caretakers of their own well-being. The expectation to be everything to everyone—an ideal mother, a perfect professional, a dependable partner, a dutiful daughter—creates an unrelenting pressure that often goes unacknowledged. The notion that a woman’s worth is tied to her ability to ‘manage it all’ is deeply ingrained in our social fabric, making it difficult for women to voice their struggles. The result? A cycle of emotional suppression, burnout, and an internalisation of stress that manifests in alarming rates of anxiety and depression.

Resilience has traditionally been seen as a woman’s ability to endure and recover from life’s challenges, thereby defining one's ability to face life's adversity and hardships.

Women are expected to wear multiple hats—from being living daughters and sisters, available spouses, and primary caregivers to now being successful working professionals who contribute to the family equally.

According to a survey in July 2023, 78% of Indian women now actively engage in activities aimed at enhancing their overall well-being. The world is, however, shifting from just being resilient and going through life to growing through life. On one side, resilience talks about one's ability to bounce back quickly from adversities; true well-being implies regular, consistent, and sustainable ways of attending to one's social, emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual health.

With destigmatising of mental health concerns, enhanced support groups and mental health care services, support from spouses to share household responsibilities as well as support via governmental policies, women are now able to balance the societal expectations and move away from burnout to overall positive well-being, says Pearl Fotedar, assistant manager - Life Skills Activities, eduVelocity Global.

While women are encouraged to be strong, rarely are they encouraged to be vulnerable. Seeking therapy, expressing exhaustion, or admitting to mental struggles is often perceived as weakness. The stigma surrounding mental health still runs deep, especially in cultures where suffering in silence is seen as a virtue. Women are expected to push through, to carry their burdens with grace, and to persevere despite emotional depletion. This unhealthy glorification of resilience must be challenged. True well-being is not about endurance alone; it is about self-awareness, agency, and the right to seek support without fear of judgment.

For too long, women’s mental health has been measured by their ability to “cope” rather than by their right to thrive. The narrative of resilience—while admirable—often burdens women with the expectation of enduring challenges in silence. But well-being isn’t about endurance alone; it’s about balance, self-awareness, and the freedom to seek support without stigma.

We must reshape the conversation around mental health. Women should not feel compelled to push through exhaustion or sacrifice personal joy for societal expectations. Instead, we need to normalise self-care, therapy, and open dialogue in our homes, workplaces, and public spaces, says Ambica Kapoor, entrepreneur and founder, DelhiPedia.

As professionals, we have witnessed firsthand how women carry the weight of their responsibilities without acknowledgement. In the publishing industry, where narratives shape societal discourse, it is evident how women’s stories are often framed around overcoming hardship rather than prioritising emotional wellness. There needs to be a shift in storytelling—one that highlights the importance of self-care, mental health resources, and the rejection of guilt associated with prioritising one’s well-being. The same shift is necessary in entrepreneurship, where women are expected to navigate competitive environments while managing deeply entrenched biases. It is not enough to talk about resilience in leadership; we must create structures that allow women to thrive without compromising their mental health.

Beyond individual efforts, systemic change is imperative. Workplaces must actively integrate mental health into their policies by offering resources such as therapy support, flexible work arrangements, and a culture that does not penalise women for prioritising their emotional needs. Women should not feel compelled to overwork themselves to prove their competence or justify their place in professional spaces. Success should not come at the cost of mental peace.

In homes, families must normalise open discussions about mental health. Daughters must be taught that their worth is not tied to their ability to endure pain or sacrifice their happiness for others. Mothers should not feel guilty for taking time for themselves. Partners must participate in creating an emotionally supportive environment where responsibilities are shared, and emotional labour is recognised rather than expected. Mental well-being should not be a privilege, but a fundamental right that every woman is entitled to, regardless of her role in society.

Community support is also vital in shifting perspectives on mental health. Online and offline spaces that encourage women to share their struggles, seek guidance, and access resources without stigma can be transformative. Women must be given the tools and confidence to advocate for themselves—to say no when needed, to step back without shame, and to embrace rest without guilt.

The conversation around women’s mental health must evolve from glorifying endurance to fostering an environment where women feel safe to prioritise themselves. It is not about discarding resilience altogether, but rather about redefining it. Resilience should mean the ability to recognise when to ask for help, when to set boundaries, and when to choose joy over obligation. The goal should not be just to survive, but to flourish.

It is time to move beyond resilience and claim the mental peace we deserve. A woman’s well-being should not be measured by how much she can bear, but by how freely she can exist without the weight of unspoken expectations. By challenging outdated narratives, fostering supportive systems, and normalising self-care, we can create a future where women are not just enduring life, but truly living it.

This article is authored by Neelam Narula, managing editor, Roli Books, Ambica Kapoor, founder, DelhiPedia and Pearl Fotedar, assistant manager - Life Skills Activities, eduVelocity Global.