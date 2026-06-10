For trafficked children, golden hour rule must apply

There is a term in medical science called the golden hour. As the name suggests, it refers to the first hour after a serious injury or trauma, during which urgent medical intervention can contain, minimise, or even reverse the damage. In many cases, how this golden hour is utilised makes all the difference between survival and tragedy. SC (PTI/File)

But the golden hour is not limited to medical emergencies alone. When a child goes missing and a terrified family rushes to the police station fearing the worst, the response in those first crucial moments can determine everything. Whether the complaint is treated with urgency or dismissed as “the child will return”, whether search efforts begin immediately or precious time is lost, often makes the difference between rescuing a child and losing them to trafficking, exploitation, abuse, or worse.

In cases of missing children too, the golden hour can decide whether a child comes home safe, or becomes another statistic. And so far, this statistic is extremely high and alarming.

Every year, thousands of children disappear across India. Some are eventually traced. Many are not. Some return home carrying trauma that will outlive childhood itself. Others vanish into the invisible economies of exploitation, forced labour, sexual abuse, domestic servitude, begging rackets, child marriage, illegal placement agencies and organised trafficking networks.

But perhaps the most disturbing part of this crisis is not merely that children go missing. It is how normalised their disappearance has become. A missing child has gradually become an administrative category instead of a national emergency.

Families often spend the first several hours not searching for the child, but searching for urgency within the system. They move from one desk to another trying to convince authorities that the danger is real. Too often, they are told that the child must have run away, gone with friends, or will return on their own. Adolescent girls are frequently viewed through the lens of morality rather than vulnerability. Poor families are often not considered important enough for immediate institutional mobilisation.

And yet, traffickers understand something the system still repeatedly fails to understand: Time is everything.

The first few hours after a child disappears are not ordinary hours. They are the hours during which routes are decided, identities are erased, distances are created and children are absorbed into exploitative systems from which return becomes increasingly difficult.

Which is why the recent directions issued by the Supreme Court of India become deeply significant. The court was hearing a matter that arose from an appeal against a Madras High Court order in a case concerning a girl who went missing from Chennai in 2011. Although an FIR was registered and investigations were carried out, the child could not be traced and the case was eventually closed as undetectable.

The Court, which is being assisted by Just Rights for Children in the matter, is not saying something entire new this time. In fact, it is the opposite. The tragedy of missing children is not because the country doesn’t have a legal framework but despite India’s legal clarity on the matter. Over the years, including in the landmark Bachpan Bachao Andolan judgment in 2013, the Supreme Court has repeatedly made it clear that every missing child must be treated as a potential victim of trafficking and every such complaint must lead to immediate registration of FIR.

And yet, despite years of judicial directions, advisories and legal mandates, the distance between law and implementation continues to remain devastatingly wide. That is what makes the latest intervention important.

By directing all police stations across the country to immediately register FIRs upon receiving information regarding missing persons, without waiting for preliminary inquiry, the Court is not creating a new principle. It is reiterating an old one that should never have required repetition in the first place. But repetition becomes necessary when non-compliance becomes routine.

The Court has further directed that wherever a child is involved, provisions relating to abduction or kidnapping for trafficking under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita must mandatorily be invoked. This shift is important because language shapes investigation.

The moment the possibility of trafficking becomes central to the investigation, the response mechanism changes. Search becomes more urgent. Interstate coordination becomes necessary. Transport hubs become important. Digital surveillance matters. Organised criminal networks become part of inquiry. The child is no longer viewed as a runaway inconvenience, but as someone potentially standing at the edge of irreversible exploitation.

And trafficking today is not an isolated crime. It is organised, mobile, adaptive and deeply networked. A child may disappear from a village in one state, be transported through another within hours and exploited in a third. All of it at an alarming speed. The operational efficiency of trafficking syndicates often far exceeds the response efficiency of institutions meant to stop them.

That is why the Court’s direction regarding the creation of an All India Grid portal for human trafficking and missing persons is particularly important. For years, one of the greatest weaknesses in India’s anti trafficking response has been fragmentation. Systems operate in silos while traffickers operate as networks. Police stations function independently. Databases remain disconnected. Child protection systems are understaffed. Coordination across states is weak and often delayed. Children disappear not just physically, but institutionally.

The Court’s directions regarding making Anti-Human Trafficking Units fully functional across the country within four weeks also acknowledges an important reality. Trafficking cannot be addressed through routine policing alone. It requires trained investigation, coordinated intelligence, survivor-sensitive response and rapid interstate action. Equally significant is the Court’s recognition that rescue alone does not amount to protection.

The directions clearly state that recovered persons should be restored to families after due verification and where families themselves are found complicit in trafficking, the child or victim must not be restored back into that environment.

This is an uncomfortable but necessary acknowledgement. Because trafficking is not always committed by strangers lurking outside society. Sometimes it is enabled by vulnerabilities within society itself, poverty, displacement, gender discrimination, child marriage, migration pressures, caste hierarchies, unemployment and economic desperation.

In some cases, families become unwilling participants in exploitative arrangements born out of survival compulsions. Which is why rehabilitation and restoration can never become mechanical administrative exercises.

The Court has also emphasised accountability of nodal officers and statutory responsibilities of District Child Protection Units and other agencies. This may appear procedural on paper, but, in reality, it addresses one of the deepest structural problems in child protection systems: diffusion of responsibility. Files move. Responsibility disappears.

Meanwhile, traffickers do not wait for procedural coordination. Perhaps that is what the golden hour ultimately represents in missing children cases, not merely urgency of action, but urgency of accountability.

Because every delayed FIR, every ignored phone call, every inactive trafficking unit, every bureaucratic transfer and every moment of institutional disbelief expands the operational space available to traffickers. The golden hour is not a metaphor borrowed for dramatic effect. It is a structural reality. A child can move from vulnerability to organised exploitation within hours. And once exploitation begins, rescue becomes more difficult, trauma more severe and rehabilitation infinitely more complex. The distance between rescue and disappearance is often measured not in kilometres, but in institutional response time.

The Supreme Court has once again reminded the country of what should have been understood long ago: A missing child is not merely missing. A missing child is a race against time.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ravi Kant, national convenor, Just Rights for Children.