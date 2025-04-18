India's maritime vision: From SAGAR to MAHASAGAR

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's recent diplomatic engagements in Thailand and Sri Lanka are not isolated events, but rather strategic threads woven into India's broader maritime vision. These visits, alongside the evolution from the Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative to the Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR) framework, underscore consolidation of India's position as a preferred security partner and first responder in the Global South. This strategic evolution, building upon the foundational principles of SAGAR, reflects India's growing recognition of the Indian Ocean Region's (IOR) pivotal geopolitical significance. Indian Maritime (PIB India/X)

The IOR, a critical artery for global trade and energy, witnesses approximately 80% of India's crude oil imports and 95% of its trade volume traversing its waters. Strategic choke points like the Strait of Malacca, Hormuz, and Bab el-Mandeb, render the region vulnerable to disruptions ranging from piracy and illegal trafficking. This inherent vulnerability, coupled with the IOR's strategic location, makes it a crucial theatre for India's engagement with partners across South Asia, Africa, Southeast Asia, West Asia, and the wider Indo-Pacific. The article below analyzes the shift towards MAHASAGAR signalling India's intent to embrace a comprehensive and collaborative approach to solidify its position as a key player in the Global South.

Since the IOR continues to be a playground for geopolitical rivalries and faces non-traditional security threats, such as piracy and illegal fishing, it is important that India continues to strengthen maritime security, upgrade ties to strategic partnership and enhance Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) to provide coastal surveillance and information sharing by adopting new technologies. India needs to balance effectively its role as a net security provider with its commitment to regional inclusivity and for that strategic adjustments are needed.

Here it is important to reflect on the role of the Indian Navy in promoting naval diplomacy and comprehensive military capabilities by forging strategic cooperation through naval exercises and dialogue. Soon after MAHASAGAR was launched, the Indian Navy launched its maiden initiatives of Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR (IOS Sagar) to continue cooperation with IOR nations and the Africa India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) to reiterate its commitment to increase cooperation with African countries. Every year, the Indian Navy engages in roughly 20 exercises with allied navies highlighting the importance of enhancing interoperability and targeting illegal activities.

In the past few years, India has expanded its defence-related export to Southeast and South Asian countries. This strategy is driven by factors of building indigenous capabilities and meeting defence exports targets, enhancing regional security as well as countering China's influence in the region. India is in advanced talks to sell BrahMos missiles to Vietnam and Indonesia, with a deal already concluded with the Philippines. India has also exported the first Made in India warship to Mauritius. Similarly, India is exploring joint defence production with countries like Thailand and Malaysia, which could include sharing defence equipment and manufacturing capabilities. India has also gifted a missile corvette to Vietnam and is providing training for Vietnamese military personnel.

Further India has strengthened the role of the National Maritime Security Coordinator (NMSC) in bridging civilian and military maritime domains, enhancing inter-agency collaboration, and addressing threats like piracy and illegal trafficking. To enhance MDA, India has signed white shipping agreements with Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, allowing the exchange of commercial shipping information. Moreover, the establishment of the Information Fusion Centre – IOR (IFC-IOR) and the National Maritime Domain Awareness (NMDA) project are crucial for strengthening India's maritime security architecture.

It is expected that the MAHASAGAR initiative will strengthen maritime domain awareness through advanced technologies such as satellite surveillance and AI-driven analytics to enhance maritime security and build collaborative frameworks. India has already started deploying radar stations for real-time monitoring of India's coastline and sponsorship of coastal radar systems in countries like Seychelles, Mauritius, and Maldives through Integrated Coastal Surveillance Systems. India has also expedited the implementation of the BIMSTEC Information Sharing Centre, a step towards building regional MDA.

MAHASAGAR also integrates economic and sustainable development goals by cementing India’s position of eminence in the maritime sector. The Indian government has undertaken Blue Economy Initiatives such as promoting fisheries management, ocean energy, deep-sea mining, marine biotechnology, and tourism. The IOR holds abundant natural resources that are vital for the region’s economic growth including India's. India being a champion of sustainable development is also focused and mindful of sustainable extraction. Growing needs of India's substantial energy necessitates a critical review of existing policies to ensure responsible resource management.

Boosting port infrastructure and coastal community development through the Sagarmala Project and Maritime Vision 2030 is part of leveraging the blue dividend. But India's maritime strategy faces several key challenges. The Indian Navy's reliance on imported vessels hinders its ability to maintain a sufficient fleet. This is compounded by an underdeveloped shipbuilding industry, inadequate port infrastructure, and limited connectivity. Furthermore, effective implementation of national maritime policies is hampered by center-state political tensions. Despite these domestic hindrances, India is advancing with a clear vision towards the region which is visible through its multi-vectored engagements and initiatives.

To achieve regional economic growth, India became part of the Indian Ocean Commission in 2020 and pushed for the Asia Africa Growth Corridor in conjunction with Japan, aiming to build partnerships with East African island nations. And to boost connectivity and trade with Eastern IOR India signed the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India Maritime Transport Agreement, particularly with Vietnam. These initiatives showcase India's multifaceted approach to securing its maritime interests, as well as boosting the region’s economic growth.

Additionally, these efforts were complemented by India's humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations led by the Indian Navy and coast guard. Given that the IOR countries are facing immense challenges in terms of rising sea level crisis, rising temperatures and more frequent extreme weather conditions, it is important that they collaborate to address these challenges. India has been at the helm of leading global south voices during COP talks, and initiatives like International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure align with the desired trajectory.

Understanding the contribution of the blue economy to India and this region’s GDP, India aims to build its network of blue economy partnerships and leverage MAHASAGAR to build a framework for the blue economy integrating countries in the Global South. Further there is immense potential to bring business and industry, and therefore, one needs to examine the ways to promote public-private partnerships in advancing SAGAR and MAHASAGAR economic objectives.

While much has been achieved to strengthen economic and security partnerships, it is important to focus on the capacity-building aspects, i.e. to strengthen maritime governance and promote regional cooperation. In the past few years, India’s training programs and initiatives including Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), have helped regional countries in building maritime capabilities. The NCGG has been actively engaged in international capacity building and has trained civil servants from 33 countries across Asia and Africa. The current regional partnerships, i.e IORA, BIMSTEC, ASEAN, Quad have also worked in achieving the objectives of SAGAR initiative.

Despite India's significant strides in advancing its maritime strategy through initiatives like SAGAR, and its strategic evolution to MAHASAGAR, a comprehensive approach is imperative to address the multifaceted challenges confronting the IOR. These challenges span traditional security threats, such as piracy and territorial disputes, to increasingly complex non-traditional threats, including climate change impacts, illegal fishing, and maritime terrorism. A particularly pressing concern is the escalating major power competition, notably China's expanding maritime presence. This necessitates strategic adjustments to counter emerging threats and safeguard critical sea lanes of communication (SLOCs). Therefore, India must enhance its naval capabilities, strengthen maritime domain awareness, and forge strategic partnerships, as recently done with Thailand to ensure the security and stability of the region.

Furthermore, effectively implementing MAHASAGAR's objectives at both national and regional levels presents a significant hurdle. Domestically, the involvement of over 30 Indian ministries in the blue economy necessitates improved inter-ministerial coordination and streamlined policy frameworks. Regionally, fostering consensus and cooperation among diverse IOR nations, requires sustained diplomatic engagement and collaborative initiatives. Here, the prospect of establishing an Integrated Ocean Governance Model can also be explored. And within this it must be ensured that the coastal communities and coastal stakeholders are part of these governance models.

By integrating security imperatives with economic growth and environmental sustainability, MAHASAGAR positions India as a pivotal player in shaping the future of the Global South. India's strategic location and extensive maritime domain necessitate a strong maritime presence and proactive engagement in the region. Therefore, the focus should be to strengthen India’s maritime strategy by engaging in dialogue and collaboration among the regional countries and ensuring regional inclusivity.

This article is authored by Cchavi Vasisht, senior research associate, Chintan Research Foundation, New Delhi.