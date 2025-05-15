India’s telecom sector as champion of digital equality

Telecommunication services have emerged as a truly transformative force today. This has not only changed the way we interact with one another but have also contributed to the creation of a digitally connected society. Although this digital transformation is occurring at a rapid pace, a large section of women, especially in rural areas, still remain untouched by its benefits. While it has enabled more women to access education, acquire skills, take up entrepreneurship and become self-sufficient, the digital gender gap remains a serious concern that needs to be addressed promptly. Telecom

According to the GSMA Mobile Gender Gap Report 2023, women in India are 30% less likely than men to use mobile internet-a gap wider than the global average of 19%. More than a third of Indian women who own a mobile phone still do not use it to access the internet. This highlights a deeper challenge that access isn’t just about infrastructure, but also about empowering women with the knowledge, tools and freedom to go online.

These barriers to digital inclusion for women in India are complex and deeply rooted. Affordability remains a significant challenge; only about 20% of girls aged 14-18 in rural areas own a smartphone, compared to nearly 44% of boys in the same age group, reflecting how women are often deprioritised for device access within households. Digital literacy also lags behind given that just one in three women in India have ever used the internet, compared to 57% of men, with urban-rural divides further widening this gap.

India’s telecom revolution has delivered far more than just faster speeds. With a combination of policy support, sustained investments and homegrown innovation, the sector has worked to make digital tools more accessible and affordable. Competitive tariffs, low-cost data plans and the widespread availability of mobile services have helped bring millions of previously disconnected citizens online.

Even the government’s vision of Digital India has provided a major push in expanding internet access and digital literacy, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. However, this would not have been possible without the efforts of telecom operators, who have not only built the physical infrastructure but also created practical, scalable solutions to help bridge the digital divide.

India’s digital journey is fundamentally about enhancing lives, with women emerging as key agents of change. The Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) has been instrumental in this transformation, providing digital literacy training to over 63.9 million rural residents between 2017 and 2024, it has helped over 60 million rural citizens, mostly women, pick up basic digital skills that let them access services, find opportunities, and connect with the world. A significant example of grassroots digital empowerment is the network of more than 67,000 women entrepreneurs managing Common Service Centres (CSCs) across India. These aren’t just access points, they’re change agents.

But the story doesn’t stop there. Telecom companies have also stepped up with customised digital literacy campaigns, offering content in local languages, mobile money know-how and tools that help women stay safe online. Add to this the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, SANKALP hubs across all districts, and BharatNet's high-speed connectivity in gram panchayats, and you see a full-circle approach. These efforts aren’t just about plugging women into the digital world; they’re about helping them lead it.

The growth of digital commerce, social media platforms and remote work opportunities has opened new avenues for women’s employment and entrepreneurship. Access to mobile-based financial services has also enabled many women to take control of their earnings and financial decisions. From digital wallets to mobile banking, women are now better positioned to save, invest and plan for their future. According to GSMA, closing the gender gap in mobile ownership and usage could generate an additional $230 billion in revenue for the mobile industry over eight years, highlighting the commercial and societal benefits of this very digital inclusion vision I am talking about.

While the progress made so far is really commendable, achieving full digital gender parity requires continued focus and here the telecom sector has a pivotal role to play and it is already working continuously to innovate around affordability, creating pricing models and device solutions that lower the barriers to entry for women.

Collaboration with policymakers is equally important to embed gender-sensitive principles in digital strategies which includes data-driven approaches to track progress, assess the impact of interventions, and course-correction wherever needed. The vision is pretty clear. We need a digitally inclusive India where every woman, regardless of location or background, has access to the tools and opportunities of the digital age. We believe that the telecom industry’s role would be crucial to turn this vision into a reality, with sustained efforts and shared responsibility.

This article is authored by Lt Gen SP Kochhar, director general, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), New Delhi.