Beijing’s foreign policy mirrors its domestic economic anxiety

China’s external policies increasingly mirror its profound internal economic and social turmoil, as the leadership navigates domestic fragility while projecting strength abroad. The ongoing conflict involving US and Israeli military actions against Iran, exemplifies this dynamic. Beijing’s response, a firm condemnation of unauthorised strikes, calls for ceasefires, and diplomatic shuttle efforts, prioritises protecting vital energy supplies and sovereignty principles over deeper entanglement. This cautious stance reflects not merely geopolitical calculation but a direct outgrowth of internal pressures: A sluggish economy, persistent property sector downturn, constrained household incomes, and rising living costs exacerbated by global energy shocks. Chinese flag (AFP)

At the 2026 Two Sessions, China’s leadership set a GDP growth target of 4.5% to 5%--the lowest in roughly 35 years, signalling acknowledgment of structural headwinds rather than ambitious stimulus. Premier Li Qiang’s Government Work Report emphasised high-quality development, new quality productive forces, and boosting consumption amid deflationary risks and external uncertainties. Yet, underlying issues persist: Unemployment hovers around 5.3%–5.5%, with youth joblessness particularly acute, consumer spending remains weak due to eroded household wealth from the property slump, and fixed asset investment shows only modest recovery. The property sector, once contributing up to a quarter of GDP, continues contracting sales and construction at multi-decade lows, with prices falling for over 30 months in major cities. This has triggered local government fiscal strains, reduced employment in construction-related fields, and diminished consumer confidence, as home values plummet and unsold inventory clogs the market.

These domestic vulnerabilities manifest in heightened sensitivity to external shocks, particularly energy prices. In March 2026, international oil surges, driven by the Iran conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, triggered China’s fifth consecutive domestic fuel price hike. Retail gasoline and diesel increases, of around 0.39–0.42 yuan per litre for key grades, added roughly 80 yuan to a full tank cost, fuelling viral Weibo discussions under hashtags like #DomesticOilPricesMayRiseForFifthTime#. Public sentiment revealed deep anxiety over mismatched wage growth and rising commodity and living expenses. Weibo users have expressed sarcasm about infrequent but sharp increases outweighing any prior declines, underscoring perceptions of eroding purchasing power. Beijing has employed fuel price caps and state firm stabilization, like in the case of PetroChina, yet inflationary pressures from high global commodities persist, compounding the weak domestic economy.

This energy price volatility accelerates structural shifts already underway. Rising gasoline costs, amid constrained incomes, have propelled EV adoption. A one Chinese yuan per litre of gasoline increase correlates with roughly a 4.67% surge in EV sales, as electric vehicles offer lower operating costs and, increasingly, competitive upfront pricing. China’s decades-long investment in EVs and renewables insulates it somewhat from oil shocks: Refined oil demand has plateaued or declined, bolstered by stockpiles and domestic electricity generation. This electro-State transition provides a buffer, turning potential vulnerability into a relative advantage over oil-dependent economies.

Externally, China’s response to the Israel-Iran conflict underscores this interplay. Beijing has condemned US-Israeli strikes as “unacceptable,” violations of sovereignty, and unauthorisd by the UN Security Council, labelling them “brazen aggression” and regime-change attempts lacking popular support. Foreign minister Wang Yi, in calls with counterparts, including Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and regional actors, urged immediate ceasefires, de-escalation, and political solutions. China abstained on related UN resolutions, criticised their imbalance, and dispatched special envoys while evacuating nationals from risk zones. Yet, involvement remains limited, no military aid to Iran, muted direct criticism of key figures, and shuttle diplomacy focused on stability. This restraint protects economic interests: Iran supplies discounted oil crucial for stockpiling, while broader West Asian instability threatens sea lanes. Beijing opposes regime change that could install a hostile government, disrupting its Belt and Road positioning and energy security.

The domestic-external linkage is clear: Internal fragility, low growth targets, propaganda directives to prioritise economic publicity and guide sentiment, as Cai Qi instructed early 2026, and public discontent over costs, constrains bold foreign adventurism. Xi Jinping’s leadership prioritizes regime stability amid unemployment, sluggish consumption, and property woes, making energy security paramount. Condemning western hegemony aligns with nationalist narratives that distract from home-front challenges, while avoiding escalation preserves trade and diplomatic bandwidth.

Looking ahead, the next few months could intensify these pressures. If the Iran conflict prolongs or escalates, potentially sustaining high oil prices and Strait disruptions, China faces amplified inflationary headwinds, further squeezing households already strained by property fallout and weak wages. EV acceleration may mitigate some transport costs, but broader commodity inflation could dampen consumption recovery. Growth may undershoot the 4.5–5% target if external demand weakens, via global slowdown or US tariffs. Domestically, authorities may intensify stimulus, including fiscal easing, consumption vouchers, or property inventory absorption; but structural reforms remain elusive, risking prolonged stagnation.

For trading partners, implications are profound. Export-reliant economies like, Australia for commodities, Germany for machinery, Southeast Asia and India in some segments, for intermediates, confront a China whose demand remains subdued by internal woes, yet whose energy resilience and EV dominance could shift global supply chains. Prolonged high energy costs might accelerate de-globalisation or force diversification. Countries dependent on Chinese imports face risks from Beijing's potential export surges, to offset domestic weakness, or currency adjustments. Countries in the Global South tied to Belt and Road should prepare for Beijing's more cautious lending amid fiscal strains, and predatory lending practices.

Preparation is essential, to diversify suppliers to hedge energy, and commodity volatility; to bolster domestic manufacturing and green transitions to mirror China’s EV advantages; to strengthen fiscal buffers against slowdown spillovers, as instability already reverberates globally. China’s internal turmoil thus shapes not just its foreign posture but the contours of international economic stability in the months ahead.

This article is authored by Sriparna Pathak, professor, China Studies and International Relations, Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.