Pakistan’s role in Kashmir’s terrorism challenge post-2019

The Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025 raised the spectre of cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir yet again. Initially claimed and then denied by The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate, the attack triggered nationwide condemnation and protests, including among the local population in the Union Territory (UT). After the 2019 revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, the Indian government intensified efforts to integrate Kashmir politically, socially, and economically by implementing security measures and development initiatives. This led to regional economic growth that exceeded the national average, which in turn caused a decline in local support for separatism and terrorism even as Pakistan's backing for terrorism and proxy wars grew during that period. With the waning of local support for its proxy war, Pakistan pivoted and began engaging in narcoterrorism and recruiting foreign militants. This brief analyses the evolving nature of terrorism in post-2019 Kashmir, highlighting Pakistan’s changing tactics in its proxy warfare. Kashmir (AP Photo, File) (AP)

The Pahalgam terror attack in April this year claimed the lives of 26 civilians, drawing widespread condemnation beyond Kashmir. Shortly after the incident, The Resistance Front (TRF), a splinter group of Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility; following protests and condemnations from religious leaders in Kashmir, the TRF denied any involvement in the attack.

In 2019, New Delhi revoked Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India to alter the region’s administrative structure and framework, aligning it with the aspirations of the population of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). After 2019, Pakistan faced challenges in sustaining its decades-old campaign to fan separatism and recruit locals for its terrorist activities. At the same time, New Delhi effectively managed support for its decision from global organisations and international stakeholders through deft diplomacy, complemented by periodic diplomatic visits to the Kashmir Valley. In January 2020, 15 foreign delegates visited the UT, followed by over 24 international envoys from various nations meeting with different groups, including youth, in February 2021. New Delhi leveraged its G20 presidency to highlight the Valley’s rich tourism potential and increased political stability after 2019. In May 2023, Kashmir hosted the third G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting focused on promoting green, inclusive, and resilient tourism development. Additionally, New Delhi has launched a focused political initiative aimed at integrating J&K’s socio-economic and political aspects with the Union of India. The assembly elections for the UT in 2024 were held without incident, representing a successful initial trial of democracy since 2019.

This paper is authored by Ayjaz Wani, ORF.