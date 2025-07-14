Russia’s subtle strategy from Tehran to Trump

Russia’s response to the most recent Israel-Iran conflict offers a revealing glimpse into its sophisticated balancing act. Moscow’s position is deeply rooted not only in its long-term strategic partnership with Iran but also in a more complex, often contradictory relationship with the US, particularly under Donald Trump’s presidency. Despite its strategic ties with Tehran, Russia refrained from any overt military support or significant escalation during the Israel-Iran crisis. Instead, it limited itself to predictable diplomatic statements condemning aggression while carefully positioning itself as a mediator. This is far from accidental. Russia’s strategic caution toward Israel, a country with which it maintains surprisingly functional relations, especially in Syria, underscores a long-running calculation. Moscow simply cannot afford to alienate Jerusalem while its own military operations remain active on Israel’s northern borders. US President Donald Trump (Reuters)

But this caution is also inseparable from Vladimir Putin’s approach to Trump, whose presidency changed the dynamics of the US-Russia relationship. Trump, notably, has avoided making the sort of aggressive public statements against Russia that characterised previous U.S. administrations. He has even gone out of his way to engage Putin in critical negotiations on peace talks on Ukraine. That relative rhetorical softness has opened up room for Russia to manoeuvre without hesitation of a direct clash with the US. It is no coincidence, then, that Putin has not wanted to spoil that fragile dynamic. Even if the personal warmth between Trump and Putin was often overstated in western media, the truth is that Trump’s administration refrained from treating Russia as an unqualified enemy, creating a diplomatic breathing space for Moscow.

In this sense, Russia’s hands-off role in the Israel–Iran conflict may be interpreted as an effort to preserve a strategic triangle. Moscow continues to show support and solidarity toward Iran. This partnership is part of their effort to resist western dominance and balance US presence in West Asia. However, Russia is careful not to cross a red line that could jeopardise its working relationship with Washington. Russia has also cultivated pragmatic ties with Israel in recent years, including military deconfliction arrangements in Syria, advanced technology cooperation, and diplomatic back channels. Its stance during the recent crisis illustrates that these links are valuable enough to protect, even if that means denying Tehran the type of concrete assistance it might have expected.

Beyond the regional calculations, there is a more profound geopolitical logic. Russia today is highly constrained by its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, massive sanctions, and a structurally weaker economy. Opening a new front in West Asia to defend Iran militarily would be self-defeating, draining resources and potentially inviting further western sanctions. At the same time, however, Putin sees clear opportunities in the crisis. A spike in oil prices directly benefits the Russian economy, while the global focus shifting to the Israel-Iran confrontation distracts attention from the daily grind of the Ukraine war. Thus, Moscow has much to gain by simply appearing reasonable and neutral, offering mediation while keeping its forces on the sidelines.

One cannot overlook the personal style of Putin himself. A leader who thrives on image projection and calculated ambiguity, he has long favoured a policy of flexible alliances, where Russia can pivot as needed depending on which side offers better dividends. In the context of Trump, this style was even more pronounced, since the current US President was both unpredictable and transactional, leaving room for Russia to shape its moves in response to Washington’s mood swings. For Putin, whose legitimacy at home depends in part on his projection of statesmanship and great-power status, staying involved diplomatically but avoiding outright confrontation is the perfect formula. It allows Russia to pose as a stabilising actor and responsible power, preserving its influence in the region while avoiding a high-risk showdown with either Israel or the US.

A stable West Asia is also beneficial for Moscow's economic diversification, especially in light of increasing western sanctions. For example, Russia recently signed an agreement for economic partnership with the UAE as part of the Eurasian Economic Union during the summit of the Eurasian Economic Council held in Minsk, Belarus. The partnership with the UAE indicates efforts to strengthen economic ties and diversify resources.

Russia's approach to the Israel-Iran crisis illustrates its enduring strategy of balance in the region. It has managed to maintain a partnership with Iran, essential for countering western influence in West Asia, while also maintaining working relations with Israel, considering their shared military interests in Syria. Furthermore, Russia has capitalised on the diplomatic space created during Trump's presidency, as that era did not fully close the door on Russia's strategic aspirations. While navigating its domestic security and economic challenges, this multifaceted policy allows Moscow to provide rhetorical support to Tehran, exercise caution with Jerusalem, and engage diplomatically with Washington. Rather than being contradictory, this strategy highlights Russia's commitment to remaining relevant on the global stage, adeptly manoeuvring through a complex West Asian landscape where power dynamics, perceptions, and patience are crucial.

This article is authored by Pravesh Kumar Gupta, associate fellow (Eurasia), Vivekananda International Foundation, New Delhi.