Time to initiate ‘behavioural’ diplomacy

India has rapidly emerged as one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic outbound tourism markets. The number of Indian tourists visiting Southeast Asia rose from over 4.1 million in 2023 to more than 5.2 million in 2024, according to the India Tourism Data Compendium (2025). The region's share of India's outbound travel reached 17% in 2024, up 2% from the previous year. This steady growth has been driven by easier visa access, expanding air connectivity, and cultural familiarity.

Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia rank among India’s top 15 destination countries, reflecting deepening people-to-people and economic ties. However, the rapid increase in tourist volume has also coincided with a series of isolated incidents of tourist misbehaviour, drawing public scrutiny and prompting renewed efforts to promote responsible tourism conduct. However, alongside these positive developments, a few incidents involving misbehaviour by Indian tourists — ranging from cultural insensitivity to public disturbances — have sparked concern among local authorities and prompted renewed emphasis on responsible tourism conduct.

Several incidents involved cultural and religious insensitivity, especially in destinations such as Thailand and Indonesia. In Bali, temple etiquette is central to local culture. Bali alone recorded 697,000 foreign tourist arrivals in July 2025. Indian tourists were reported for using drones in temple zones without permission or disrespecting the Hindu rituals of Balinese Hindus in the temple. In 2024, Bali authorities arrested and deported three Russian tourists for dancing and behaving disrespectfully at a sacred Hindu temple, underscoring the island’s strict enforcement of cultural respect laws for foreign visitors. In April 2025, Bali’s Governor Wayan Koster issued Circular Letter No. 7 of 2025 to curb tourist misbehaviour and safeguard the island’s cultural integrity. The regulation requires foreign visitors to respect sacred sites, dress modestly, use licensed guides and transport, and pay a mandatory tourism levy while banning pollution, indecent behaviour, and unauthorised business activities. Violations will be enforced by the Civil Service Police (Satpol PP) and Bali Police, with penalties including denied access to attractions or legal action. In March 2025, Indian tourists in Pattaya beach were seen drinking, littering and sleeping on the beach, as reported by Mint. Last December, in another incident in Thailand, Indian tourists were reported to have misbehaved with Russian YouTubers.

Another typical pattern was public disorder linked to nightlife tourism and alcohol consumption. Incidents in Bangkok, Pattaya, and Singapore’s Changi airport in 2024 involved small groups of Indian tourists creating disturbances in public areas. Some Indian tourists were seen urinating on Pattaya beach. Then some of them were criticised online for dancing at a tourist spot. An Indian traveller at Singapore’s Changi Airport criticised fellow Indian passengers for unruly, chaotic behaviour while boarding, describing them as pushing ahead in queues, shouting, and ignoring airport staff’s instructions. Some of them were also seen sitting on the floor, littering snacks and talking loudly. Then a video of an Indian man rounded up by a group of transwomen for refusing to pay for services went viral early this month in Pattaya. A similar incident also occurred last October.

As Indian group tourism expanded into emerging destinations such as Vietnam, isolated incidents of Indians being thrown out of a nightclub on Hanoi’s Beer Street in 2025 are tarnishing India’s global image.

Media coverage, especially across digital platforms, played a decisive role in shaping public perception. Isolated acts of misbehaviour were often portrayed as national characteristics rather than individual lapses. Sensational reporting and viral short videos created what researchers describe as an amplification effect, turning minor issues into trending controversies. Southeast Asian netizens voiced frustration over perceived cultural disrespect, while Indian social media users defended travellers against stereotyping.

Nonetheless, the cumulative media narrative temporarily affected India’s image as a source market, leading both Indian and ASEAN tourism agencies to pursue public diplomacy measures to restore balance in perception.

Governments across Southeast Asia adopted a measured yet proactive approach to the issue. Thailand launched several initiatives in 2024 under the Respect Thailand campaign to encourage cultural mindfulness among foreign tourists. Indonesia revised its tourism conduct code in 2025, introducing penalties for disrespect at religious sites. Then, other countries are at the forefront of regulating tourists’ behaviour. Vietnam strengthened its code of conduct for civilised tourism, and Malaysia similarly brought such a regulation. At the same time, Malaysia’s Visit Malaysia 2026 was launched to attract 47 million tourists and generate US$ 80 billion.

On the Indian side, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) and the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) should issue advisories promoting responsible conduct abroad. The Government of India, about the US’s decision to deport Indians living illegally, released public reminders emphasising compliance with local laws. The move can be drawn similarly to that of travellers in Southeast Asian countries, while respecting local cultural sensitivities.

In 2025, India and ASEAN discussed including tourism ethics in the ASEAN–India Tourism Cooperation Framework, marking one of the first regional efforts to promote tourism and also highlighting the negative impact it could have on the well-being and culture of host countries. It includes promoting ecotourism and conserving historic and cultural heritage; however, it does not explicitly address tourist behaviour.

These events carry implications beyond mere travel etiquette. Firstly, they highlight the intersection between tourism, soft power, and national identity. As India becomes a top outbound market, the behaviour of its citizens abroad inevitably influences perceptions of Indian culture. Secondly, the situation underscores the role of media ethics in shaping cross-cultural narratives, especially in a digital age where short clips can distort reality.

From a policy standpoint, the incidents accelerated the need for “behavioural diplomacy” — an informal yet strategic approach in which nations educate outbound travellers to serve as cultural ambassadors. For ASEAN economies, the episode also reaffirmed the need to balance the benefits of mass tourism with local sensitivities and sustainable development priorities.

Tourism promotion measures should include each host country introducing Indian-language cultural orientation awareness messages on flights and airports, and collaborating with Indian tour agencies to integrate “Do’s and Don’ts”, among others.

On the other hand, Indian travellers are now among the world’s most visible and influential tourist groups. With that visibility comes responsibility. To uphold India’s image as a respectful and cultured global community, travellers must act responsibly and courteously abroad. Respect for local customs is vital—understanding dress codes, sacred norms, and social etiquette, especially at religious or traditional sites. Moderation in nightlife areas and public celebrations helps avoid negative impressions. Travellers should also be mindful online, refraining from filming or sharing images of locals or rituals without consent. Environmental responsibility is equally essential: keep surroundings clean, use reusable items, and dispose of waste properly. Above all, every traveller represents India internationally—their behaviour, interactions, and awareness shape how the country is perceived. By combining cultural sensitivity, self-discipline, and environmental respect, Indian tourists can strengthen the nation’s reputation and ensure that their journeys contribute positively to both local communities and India’s standing as a responsible global partner in tourism and cultural exchange.

Travel, in essence, is a form of cultural diplomacy. Every courteous gesture strengthens India’s soft power and deepens people-to-people ties across Asia. The period between 2024 and 2025 serves as both a learning phase and a turning point in India–Southeast Asia tourism relations. While isolated instances of misbehaviour briefly tarnished India’s image abroad, they also sparked constructive dialogue on cultural sensitivity, mutual respect, and sustainable tourism practices. The few incidents of misconduct witnessed between 2024 and 2025 serve as valuable lessons in tourism diplomacy

Rather than damaging bilateral tourism ties, these events catalysed regional cooperation on traveller education and ethical tourism governance. The episode ultimately reaffirmed that the future of tourism diplomacy lies not merely in numbers but in mutual understanding and shared responsibility between visitors and host nations.

