Trump’s high stakes tri-nation Gulf visit and its outcomes

When the mighty contestants of geopolitical rivalry are looking at the Gulf for its strategic influence, lightning-fast transition, and high-rise ambition, President Donald Trump's tri-nation state visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates from May 13-16 marked a turning point in US-Gulf relations. Far more than a diplomatic tour, this four-day-long visit shaped the destinies of several nations—beyond the power troika—in the Gulf. And answered several questions, elicited euphoria. Embarking on a meticulously goal-driven State visit amid worldwide high tension of wars and tariffs, President Donald Trump was met with extraordinary displays of ceremony and hospitality at every juncture. In Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greeted him with regal grandeur—a royal purple carpet, the blare of trumpets, and a 21-gun salute. In Doha, the presidential motorcade was escorted by a fleet of striking red Tesla cybertrucks, culminating in a reception featuring mounted camels and Arabian horses, emblematic of Qatari tradition. Upon reaching Abu Dhabi, Trump was welcomed with rhythmic drum performances, children waving American and Emirati flags, and teenage girls performing the traditional Gulf hair-toss dance—Al Ayyala.

At the Fifth GCC-US Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia pledged its full support for the ongoing US-Iran nuclear negotiations and voiced optimism that the talks would yield positive results contributing to regional stability. It’s believed that Washington has offered a new nuclear proposal to Iran during the fourth round of talks in Muscat on May 11, and there are high chances of the success of the back-channel diplomacy.

Saudi Arabia is on a mission to revolutionise both public sector services and private enterprises through cloud-based, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven innovation. This ambitious vision is supported by substantial national investments and landmark initiatives, positioning the Kingdom as a rising global technology leader.

uring President Trump’s State visit, Saudi Arabia agreed to $600 billion in investments, though some of the projects listed were already in the works. An additional 145 deals worth more than $300 billion were reportedly signed at an adjacent investor conference attended by several US billionaires and prominent business executives. A $142 billion agreement for the Saudis to buy military equipment and services from more than a dozen US defence firms is included in the agreement Trump signed, the White House said.

The $600 billion investment also includes $20 billion from Saudi firm DataVolt for AI data centres and energy infrastructure in the US, and $80 billion in technologies in both countries from Google, DataVolt, Oracle, Salesforce, AMD, and Uber. More than $2 billion in work by American firms in Saudi infrastructure projects, including King Salman International Airport and the Qiddiya City entertainment complex, was also part of the agreement.

The US is trying to maximise its presence—when Chinese tech and cloud companies are vying in West Asia. Saudi Arabia and China’s Huawei inked an MoU in 2022 to develop cloud computing and high-tech infrastructure in Saudi. Saudi Arabia will be using Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite services for aviation and maritime shipping. Saudi-firm Humain will acquire 18,000 AI chips from Nvidia, in addition to the company’s deals with Global AI, Cisco, and Amazon for several high-impact AI services. The US-based AMD has unveiled a $10 billion partnership with Saudi Arabia to supply chips and software for AI data centres.

During his visit, the US and Qatar signed an agreement for investments between the two countries worth more than $243.5 billion, with plans to increase this amount to $1.2 trillion in the future. As part of the agreement, Qatar will pour $10 billion into a US military facility and purchase $42 billion in weapons from the US.

One of the largest commercial deals made in Doha includes Qatar Airways purchasing 210 Boeing jets valued at $96 billion. Additionally, Al Rabban Capital of Qatar partnered with the Quantinuum computing company to invest $1 billion in quantum technology and workforce development in the US. The agreement also covers several defence-related deals, such as a $1 billion contract for drone defense technology from Raytheon RTX and a $2 billion agreement for remotely piloted aircraft from General Atomics.

Qatar is one of the most significant US strategic partners outside the NATO fraternity. Al Udeid Air Base, also known as Abu Nakhla Airport, is a strategically significant military facility located west of Doha in Al Wakra. The base hosts a wide array of coalition forces and military assets, making it a central hub for international defense cooperation in the region. The base features the longest air landing strip in the Gulf region.

In his UAE visit too, Trump made a personalisation of diplomacy. While in the UAE, Trump paid obeisance to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Among the big deals made, the agreement includes a $14.5 billion commitment from Etihad Airways to purchase 28 Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft equipped with GE engines.

Emirates Global Aluminium is all set to pump $4 billion into an aluminum project in Oklahoma. The Emirates is passionate about AI and innovation-driven initiatives. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who serves as chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC), is dedicated to establishing his nation as a global leader in AI.

The US and the UAE announced plans to build the largest AI data centre outside the US, in Abu Dhabi. The Emirati firm G42 will construct the facility, which will cover 10 square miles and have a 5-gigawatt capacity, according to the US department of commerce.

In the whirlwind visit, President Trump made his stance on Syria very clear. Surprising the world, President Trump shook hand and held meeting with interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who was once a designated terrorist.

Saudi Arabia has taken a constructive role behind the new equation of US and Syria. The US no longer wants another adversary in the region who may place Washington in an uncomfortable position. For the obvious reason, he doesn’t want Russia, China, or Iran to exercise influence in Syria.

China is gaining a prominent position in West Asia and Africa via the Middle East corridor. The Middle East serves as a strategic geopolitical corridor connecting East Asia with Europe and Africa. Beijing is developing ports, logistics corridors, and several other facilities across the Gulf region, enhancing its influence over critical maritime and overland trade routes. The projects are bringing continents closer, elevating Beijing’s stature. Trump’s Gulf tour, from mosques to military deals, redefined the alliances and nature of dealing with the region.

This article is authored by Ayanangsha Maitra, journalist and fellow with Centre for Geoeconomics for the Global South, UAE.