UN's financial obligations crisis

The United Nations funding crisis represents not merely an administrative challenge but a fundamental breach of the legal architecture underpinning international organisation. As member States increasingly default on their financial obligations, the crisis exposes critical weaknesses in international law enforcement whilst threatening the basic contractual foundations of multilateral governance. The United Nations headquarters in New York (Shutterstock)

Article 17(2) of the UN Charter establishes an unambiguous legal duty: "The expenses of the Organization shall be borne by the Members as apportioned by the General Assembly". This provision creates what international lawyers term a treaty obligation par excellence, binding, non-discretionary, and fundamental to the organisation's existence.

The legal framework governing these contributions operates through the Scale of Assessments, calculated according to members' "capacity to pay". This formula has demonstrated remarkable juridical stability since 1945, accommodating even dramatic power shifts, such as China's rise from contributing less than 1% in 2000 to 15% currently, without undermining the underlying legal structure.

Yet the current crisis reveals profound enforcement deficiencies. The US, despite owing $1.5 billion in unpaid assessed contributions, faces no meaningful legal consequences beyond potential loss of General Assembly voting rights under Article 19. China's payment delays, extending from two months overdue in 2021 to ten months in 2024, similarly proceed without effective legal remedy.

Article 19 of the Charter provides the sole enforcement mechanism against delinquent members: "A Member of the United Nations which is in arrears in the payment of its financial contributions to the Organization shall have no vote in the General Assembly if the amount of its arrears equals or exceeds the amount of the contributions due from it for the preceding two full years".

However, this sanction proves largely ineffective in practice. The provision's automatic application triggers only when arrears exceed two years' worth of contributions, creating substantial latitude for strategic non-payment. Moreover, the General Assembly may permit voting "if it is satisfied that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the Member", an exception routinely exploited through claims of economic hardship or administrative breakdown.

Crucially, Article 19 applies solely to General Assembly proceedings, leaving Security Council voting rights, where real power resides, entirely unaffected. This limitation reflects the Charter's deference to great power prerogatives whilst undermining enforcement against the organisation's largest contributors.

As of September 2025, Afghanistan, Bolivia, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Venezuela have lost General Assembly voting rights under Article 19. Notably absent from this list are major defaulters whose strategic payment timing keeps their arrears just below the two-year threshold.

Under general international law principles, states bear objective responsibility for treaty violations regardless of domestic political constraints. The International Law Commission's Articles on State Responsibility establish that breach of international obligations, including financial commitments, automatically triggers legal consequences.

The Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties reinforces this principle through pacta sunt servanda: Agreements must be kept. Article 26 explicitly provides that states "may not invoke the provisions of [their] internal law as justification for [their] failure to perform a treaty".

Applied to UN financing, these principles suggest that domestic political opposition, budgetary constraints, or legislative delays cannot legally excuse non-payment of assessed contributions. The US's historic practice of conditioning payments on political reforms thus lacks legal foundation under international law.

However, enforcement mechanisms remain practically non-existent. Unlike commercial contracts, treaty breaches cannot be remedied through domestic court systems. The International Court of Justice possesses jurisdiction over treaty disputes but cannot act without state consent, consent unlikely to be granted by defaulting members.

The funding crisis creates cascading legal problems beyond simple breach of payment obligations. When the organisation cannot fulfil its mandated functions due to inadequate resources, questions arise about the UN's own legal responsibility to beneficiaries.

Consider the legal implications of reduced humanitarian assistance. If the World Food Programme cannot provide promised food aid due to funding shortfalls, affected populations may theoretically claim breach of international humanitarian obligations. Similarly, cuts to peacekeeping operations could trigger State responsibility claims if protected civilians suffer harm.

These scenarios remain largely theoretical given enforcement limitations, but they illustrate how financial defaults by member states generate legal liability throughout the international system.

Perhaps most concerning from a legal perspective, systematic non-payment by major powers creates dangerous precedents for international law compliance. If the US can selectively withhold contributions to pressure organisational reform, smaller States may reasonably argue they possess similar rights.

This "multilateralism à la carte" approach fundamentally undermines treaty law's binding nature. Legal scholars warn that normalising strategic non-compliance with financial obligations could cascade to other treaty commitments, weakening the entire framework of international legal cooperation.

The Vienna Convention's integrity provisions become particularly relevant here. Article 60 permits treaty suspension for material breach, but requires careful legal justification. Selective withholding based on policy disagreements clearly fails this standard, yet proceeds without legal consequence.

The legal community has proposed several mechanisms to address enforcement deficiencies. Enhanced transparency requirements could create reputational costs for defaulting states whilst providing clear documentation of legal violations. Graduated sanctions, including exclusion from UN procurement or peacekeeping leadership roles, might provide intermediate consequences short of voting suspension.

More controversially, some scholars advocate automatic suspension of membership benefits, including Security Council participation, for prolonged non-payment. Such measures would require Charter amendment, practically impossible given current political dynamics.

The current crisis demands urgent legal reform to restore the UN's financial foundations. Immediate measures should include strengthened transparency mechanisms and clearer consequences for delayed payments beyond the inadequate Article 19 framework.

Medium-term reform might encompass binding arbitration for contribution disputes or enhanced International Court of Justice jurisdiction over financial obligations. However, such changes require political will currently absent among major defaulting States.

Ultimately, the funding crisis reflects broader challenges in international legal enforcement. Without supranational authority capable of compelling state compliance, international law depends entirely on voluntary adherence and reputational pressure. When major powers systematically default whilst smaller States follow suit, the entire legal architecture of multilateral cooperation faces existential threat.

The stakes extend far beyond institutional survival. If binding treaty obligations become practically optional for sufficiently powerful States, the foundation of international legal order crumbles entirely. The UN's financial crisis thus represents not merely an administrative challenge but a fundamental test of whether international law retains any meaningful force in an increasingly multipolar world.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti, scholar, international relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.