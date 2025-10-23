US immigration policy, implications for source countries and innovation networks

The immigration debate in the US has once again caught the world's attention after President Donald Trump's administration made a number of strict policy changes in 2025. The US used to be a place where talented people from all over the world could find work. Now, though, it is changing in a way that could change how people move around the world. The rising cost of visas, stricter entry requirements, and renewed travel bans are not only changing the make-up of the American workforce, but they are also paving the way for a big change in how talent is distributed around the world. The effects are huge for a country like India, which has historically been one of the biggest sources of skilled immigrants to the US. These effects are felt in both the economy and strategy. President Donald Trump (AP)

The new US visa system, which was announced in the middle of 2025, is one of the most strict immigration systems in the country's modern history. The Trump administration has set a record-high fee of $100,000 for new H-1B visa applications. This is being done to stop "systemic abuse" of the programme, and the administration is using selective economic arguments about job competition and wage suppression to justify it. This policy could scare away thousands of skilled foreign workers, especially those from India, who make up more than 70% of H-1B beneficiaries each year. At the same time, a new travel ban that affects 19 countries, mostly in Africa and West Asia, shows how serious this administration is about keeping people out in the name of "national security." The department of homeland security has made deportation easier by giving record amounts of money over $170 billion for enforcement and detention programmes. Refugee admissions have been put on hold indefinitely. All of these efforts are very different from the globalist ideas of the past few decades. They show that protectionist nationalism is coming back in migration governance.

These kinds of actions will have a big effect on America's innovation ecosystem. Immigrants have made up almost one-fifth of the US workforce in the past, and they have played a big role in making progress in science, technology, and health care. But high visa fees and complicated compliance requirements could make it too expensive for smaller businesses and startups that need global talent to stay competitive. The flow of international students, which has long been seen as the engine of US academic and industrial strength, is already starting to slow down. As of September 2025, the number of student visas issued has dropped by 19%, and the number of students coming from India has dropped by 45%, which is the biggest drop since the pandemic. American universities, which together make about $44 billion a year from international students, are warning of a brain drain in reverse, as students who want to study or do research move their goals to places with more welcoming policies.

Countries all over the world are quickly taking advantage of this chance. William Kerr, an economist at Harvard Business School, says that competition for talent around the world is getting stronger as advanced economies deal with aging populations and smaller workforces. Countries like Canada, South Korea, and Singapore have set up fast-track visa programmes, tax breaks, and start-up residencies to attract talent that has been forced to leave the US. Germany's Green Card for Tech programme has led to a 40% increase in Indian applications over the past year. Gulf countries are also changing their economic zones to attract skilled digital workers who want to work somewhere other than Silicon Valley. What used to be a technology ecosystem centered on the US now seems to be becoming more multipolar, with Southeast Asia and West Asia becoming competitive centres for innovation. This changing geography of talent could mean that intellectual and entrepreneurial capital will be moved around the world in a way that hasn't happened since World War II.

India's response to this US pullback is mixed. The immediate effect is painful, on the other hand. For a long time, Indian professionals and students have seen the US as the best place to find work. Every year, more than 200,000 new H-1B applications come from India. The $100,000 visa fee makes it almost impossible for many applicants and small tech companies to get one. Families are unsure of what will happen because applications are taking longer to process or are being turned down. The ministry of external affairs has called the measure "humanitarianly consequential" because it will cause problems for families and could slow down innovation and cooperation between the two countries. The US is still the biggest market for Indian IT companies, which are major employers and exporters. Visa restrictions directly affect project continuity, client service, and staffing flexibility. If there aren't enough engineers on site, it could slow down delivery times, making Indian companies less competitive in fields like software consulting, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

On the other hand, hard times could open up new doors. According to CNBC's Inside India newsletter, this policy shock could move India away from being an outsourcing economy and toward becoming a self-sufficient centre for innovation. Because the US is making it too expensive for foreign workers to live there, global companies may open more offshore development centers in India, where there are still a lot of skilled workers and low labor costs. Companies looking for ways to hire people in India instead of abroad can find good opportunities in programmes like the India Semiconductor Mission and Digital India. Also, as reverse brain drain grows stronger, skilled workers who come back home could bring their knowledge to start-ups, research labs, and universities in their home countries. This movement is similar to what happened in China when the US limited exports. Innovation sped up under these restrictions, leading to breakthroughs like the DeepSeek AI model, which challenged US dominance even though access to hardware was limited.

India is now at a crossroads. There is no denying that strained migration flows and rising costs have immediate effects, but there is also a strategic opportunity to change the way it uses its human capital. The government and private sector need to work together to make this turning point a long-term benefit by improving startup ecosystems, increasing research and development incentives, and forming educational partnerships with up-and-coming tech hubs like Japan, France, and South Korea. India could also become a regional hub for global talent that has been displaced, especially from Asia and Africa, by making visa programs more flexible and promoting cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad as places where people from all over the world can work together.

In the bigger picture, America's stricter immigration policy is not just a political issue at home; it is also changing the way the global labour market works. A country that used to attract the best and brightest minds may soon become less welcoming to new ideas. Other countries, especially those with growing economies, are ready to take advantage of this change. The Trump administration's slogan America First may ironically lead to an America Left Behind trend, as high-skilled workers move to countries that offer more mobility, diversity, and opportunity. This change could be both a challenge and a chance for India. It shows that in a world where everything is connected, problems in one port can lead to opportunities in another. If you know how to get around them, today's visa walls could turn into tomorrow's bridges to self-sufficiency and global leadership.

This article is authored by Gunwant Singh, scholar, international relations and security studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.