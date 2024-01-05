Will elections reshape South Asia?

Four South Asian nations Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Pakistan are inching towards their general elections in 2024. Interestingly, 2024 is the year of elections and throughout the year, over several transitioning democracies from the West, Global South and in the other geographies will decide their fate. Indian elections (Representative)

South Asia’s youngest democracy Bhutan changed from being a monarchy to a democracy 15 years ago. Known for its Gross Happiness Index, Bhutan has just concluded the preliminary round of national elections and is slated to hold the final election on January 9, 2024. Five parties Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP), Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT), and Druk Thundrel Tshogpa (DTTP) are in the fray. Out of these five, the two with the most votes will contest for leadership.

Women parliamentarians participation in the 47-member national assembly, the lower house as well as national council, the upper house in the new bicameral parliament remains a concern, despite more and more Dzogkha women now registering to cast their votes. In fact, women constitute the largest vote bank in the half million electorate.

The manifestos of contesting parties mostly focus on Bhutan’s economy, brain drain, inadequate supply of fuel, growth of enterprises, hydropower generation and revenue from tourism.

In Bangladesh, as many as 30 parties are contesting the election for 300 parliamentary seats on January 7, but the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Khaleda Zia and its allies have spurned the election. The nation of 170 million people has a unicameral legislature. The country under Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina has tasted several successes in several eco-social parameters but the incumbent is widely criticised on issues like corruption and human rights. Since BNP, the main rival, has opted out, it is obvious that PM Hasina will return to power.

Pakistan will hold general election on February 8 to elect parliamentarians in the16th national assembly. The main contestants remain Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan People’s Party, Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and the Jamat-e-Islami. With a bail-out, Pakistan has somehow managed to secure a stand-by arrangement with the International Monetary Fund.

In Pakistan, there are 128.5 million voters registered and the gender gap remains a crucial factor. Women make up about 49% of the population. About 15 million voters are missing from the electoral rolls.

Saveera Parkash, the first Hindu female contestant from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner district will be contesting on a Pakistan People’s Party ticket. Incarcerated Imran Khan, the former PM will contest but the military will make things difficult for him. A hung parliament is the likely outcome.

In India, the dates have not been announced yet. The Bharatiya Janata Party is in pole position at the moment after its good showing in the assembly elections. But it has to focus on the South and Northeast. The forthcoming elections and their outcomes are bound to reshape South Asia. Whether this will be for the better or worse remains to be seen.

This article is authored by Ayanangsha Maitra, foreign policy scholar and journalist.